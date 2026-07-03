Freddie Gibbs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Freddie Gibbs attends "Night Patrol" Special Screening.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Being Labeled 'High Risk' in Alleged MSG Surveillance Database

Freddie Gibbs is among nearly 40,000 celebrities in an alleged MSG database.

Jose Martinez7 days ago
Three individuals in a collage: a man in a red jacket and sunglasses, a smiling woman with long hair, and a man in a dark outfit on stage.
Music

New Hip-Hop Music This Week: Latto, Freddie Gibbs, K Camp, Future x Tyla, and More

Latto leads this week’s most anticipated hip-hop releases, including singles from Future and Tyla, Chief Keef and Katy Perry, and more.

Jade Gomez49 days ago
Drake wearing a leather jacket, standing in a crowd, with people blurred in the background.
Style

Drake Spotted in Vintage Packers Jacket While Shooting Video

Drizzy has been ramping up the promotion for his new album 'Iceman' and was recently seen wearing a vintage Green Bay Packers jacket.

Joe Price88 days ago
Freddie Gibbs attends the EMPIRE 2026 GRAMMYs celebration at Gravitas on January 30, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty Diss: 'N***a Snitched on a Zaytoven Beat'

Pooh Shiesty and eight others were arrested for allegedly holding Gucci at gunpoint and demanding to be released from his record contract.

Joe Price98 days ago
Freddie Gibbs, GloRilla, Freddie Gibbs, and the Game
Music

GloRilla Family Feud: Freddie Gibbs, Finesse2Tymes, The Game React to Sister’s Allegations

Finesse has thoughts, Gibbs laughs, the Game agrees.

Trey Alston160 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Freddie Gibbs and CM Punk.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Recalls 'Scary Moment' He Accidentally Injured CM Punk on Vampire Movie Set

The Indiana rapper thought the wrestler was "gonna fuck [him] up" after the incident.

Trey Alston189 days ago
A$AP Rocky, Baby Keem, and Pusha T with his brother No Malice are dressed in formal attire at different events.
Music

ASAP Rocky, Baby Keem, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist, and More Set for Governors Ball 2026

The New York festival returns to Queens with a stacked lineup led by a heavy hip-hop presence.

Mark Elibert192 days ago
Freddie Gibbs and NLE Choppa
Music

Freddie Gibbs Cracks Up At NLE Choppa's New Video: 'Man Down!'

The song is NLE Choppa's second diss to NBA YoungBoy within the last month.

Trey Alston230 days ago
Freddie Gibbs and Frozone
Music

Freddie Gibbs Finds His Supersuit to Become Frozone for Halloween

The rapper started the night in a Jules Winnfield costume.

Trey Alston258 days ago
Two men on the MTV red carpet. One in a denim outfit, smiling, and the other in a gray suit, wearing sunglasses, posing confidently.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Calls Gunna a 'Rat Bastard' After Spotting Him at MTV VMAs

Gibbs called himself and his friend "2 n****z who never ratted."

Jade Gomez312 days ago
Advertisement
Freddie Gibbs smiling on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, wearing a light blue jacket and chain necklace.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Picks His and Alchemist's 'Alfredo 2' When Asked to Name a 'Perfect' Album

Gibbs also named his favorite song off the project, which stands as his and Alchemist’s second full-length together.

Trace William Cowen312 days ago
Producer Alchemist and rapper/music mogul Jay-Z in a split image.
Music

Alchemist Says Jay-Z Is 'Tapped In' to the Underground Hip-Hop Scene: 'He Knows Everything'

The producer also revealed that Hov told him and Freddie Gibbs that he loves 'Alfredo 2.'

Joe Price315 days ago
Freddie Gibbs and J. Cole
Music

Freddie Gibbs Responds to Joke That He's Pulling a J. Cole by Playing Soccer

Gibbs brushed off the joke with some choice words.

Trey Alston317 days ago
Currensy and Freddie Gibbs
Music

Currensy Responds to Freddie Gibbs Diss in Most Casual Way Ever

He's not sweating over Gibbs at all.

Trey Alston320 days ago
Two men pose in stylish outfits; one wears a red patterned shirt, the other a blue and gray jacket with a cap.
Music

Freddie Gibbs on Benny the Butcher Airport Encounter Video: 'I Ain’t Going to Jail Over That’

"I ain't about to f*ck my bag up," Gibbs tells Complex News of the Paris airport encounter.

Trace William Cowen323 days ago
Advertisement
Freddie Gibbs on stage wearing an orange outfit, smiling with arms outstretched. Kanye West in black attire and sunglasses, smiling.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Says Kanye West Was Upset About 'Back to Me' Verse on 'Vultures 1'

Gibbs says Ye was upset about his standout verse on "Back to Me."

Mark Elibert327 days ago
Freddie Gibbs smiling at an event, wearing a black shirt and a gold chain, with decorative lights in the background.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Criticizes AI Usage in Hip-Hop: ‘We in a Lazy Day and Age’

Freddie Gibbs blasts AI in hip-hop, saying ChatGPT-written lyrics lack heart and originality.

Mark Elibert327 days ago
50 Cent, Freddie Gibbs, and Scarface
Music

Freddie Gibbs Says 50 Cent and Scarface Inspired Him to Rap

The rapper loved Fif's underdog story.

Trey Alston328 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App