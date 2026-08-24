Joe Jonas Misreads Fan’s Sign, Mistakenly Tells Her Husband She’s Pregnant

Joe Jonas found himself at the center of a mix-up during the Jonas Brothers' sold-out run at Madison Square Garden after misreading a fan's sign. On Saturday (August 22), the Jonas Brothers played their third and final Burning Up Tour All Over Again show at MSG. The show saw Kevin, Joe, and Nick performing the setlist from the original 2008 Burning Up Tour before playing hits from the band’s 2019 reunion and onwards, including their latest single “Listen When Sad” ahead of its official release on Friday (August 28).

Early into the concert, Joe spotted a fan, later identified as Julie, holding up a sign reading, “Husbands have no clue about Round 2! HELP US TELL THEM.”

The sign was Julie’s way of asking the band to help reveal to her husband that she had scored tickets to a second MSG show that weekend. However, Joe interpreted it differently.

“He doesn’t know?” Joe asked her. “What? You were here last night? Okay. How would you like to tell him?” The fan’s phone was handed to the singer, who then said, “Her husband doesn’t know about number 2. The good kind. We’re gonna get this figured out real fast.” Joe then attempted to call her husband, Dillon, to share the news. Dillon, apparently unaware that Joe Jonas was on the other end of the line, kept hanging up. Joe said it was “confusing” to see the fan’s daughter and son answer the FaceTime call before Dillon hung up once more.

Eventually Joe opted to record a video, saying, “Hey Dillon, what’s up? It’s us, the Jonas Brothers … I just filmed your kids and just wanted to let you know: you’re having another one! And pick up your damn phone. Congratulations.” Julie later clarified on her Instagram account that she is, in fact, not expecting another child.

“Not pregnant. Husband officially knows where I was. Joe was confused. And I have officially peaked,” she captioned her post. “We’re all confused but at least we are confused together [handshake emoji],” Joe commented on the post. Originally announced as a three-show residency at Madison Square Garden, the Jonas Brothers’ recently announced they’re expanding Burning Up Tour All Over Again into a 45-city North American tour in celebration of the band’s 20-year anniversary. The tour officially kicks off on Sept. 25 at Boston’s TD Garden and will play major U.S. cities through Dec. 21 when they conclude the run at Newark’s Prudential Center. Over the weekend, Complex hosted the Jonas Brothers’ official pop-up event in New York City where fans could get their hands on exclusive merch and pose for fun photo-ops.

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