Music

Here Are Ye’s Official Submissions for Next Year's Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Kanye West attends ComplexCon 2026 10-Year Anniversary Festival at The Los Angeles Convention Center on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex

Kanye West, also known as Ye, made multiple submissions for Grammy consideration for next year’s biggest night in music.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the rapper-producer, who boasts a whopping twenty-four Grammy Awards, posted an Instagram Story detailing the categories he entered submissions for. West entered the Album of the Year submission race with the deluxe version of his twelfth album, Bully, along with Best Rap Album, Best Album Cover and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

For his “Father” collaboration with Travis Scott, the Yeezy founder is campaigning for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video. West also submitted his “I Can’t Wait” collaboration with Ms. Lauryn Hill for Best Melodic Rap Performance; “All the Love” featuring Andre Troutman for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and “King” for Best Rap Performance.

West was last nominated in the 2025 Best Rap Song category for “Carnival,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid. Although the song lost to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” West made a grand statement on the red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori, wearing a transparent mini-dress without undergarments beneath.

West last won Grammys in the 2022 Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Jail” and “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

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