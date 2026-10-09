Music

Kanye West Denies Texting Rocket Rese Hyping Rapper’s Album: ‘This Is Not Real’

Rocket Rese's Instagram Story showed an iMessage thread with a contact labeled "Ye" hyping up his new music.

Kanye West
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex

Key Takeaways

  • Ye rejected the screenshots Rocket Rese used to promote his upcoming album, writing, “This is not real.”
  • Rese’s Instagram Story showed a contact labeled “Ye” praising his music with “I believe in you, kid” alongside an untitled.stream link and an October 16 release announcement.
  • The denial follows other disputed messages tied to Ye, including a fake March 2025 screenshot about Playboi Carti’s Rolling Loud set.

Kanye West is distancing himself from a set of text messages that rapper Rocket Rese used as promotional stamp of approval.

In a post on X, Ye addressed the screenshotted exchange Rocket Rese had been circulating and made it clear that it wasn’t real.

For context, Rese shared the thread on his Instagram Story, where a conversation with a contact saved as "Ye" appeared alongside a red banner overlay announcing the delivery of his next project.

"JUST TURNED IN DA ALBUM 10/16 FUK A LABEL WE DIY IN DIS SHIT," the overlay read.

In the screenshotted messages, the "Ye" contact sent to Rese (presumably after being sent the album): “This the best we will get. Hope you ‘Jack’ It. Keep this new fusion of music going I believe in you, kid.”

Rocket Rese fired back in the thread with "Mudddd this brazy,” before following up with “Appreciate u but don't ever call me kid again.” Rocket Rese’s message drew a one-word reply: "Son...?"

Ye responded to the messages with his own post on X, writing “This is not real.”

Rese is an independent New York rapper whose catalog includes "100," "MISS MY CHOPPA," "TRAPSTYLE," "SHOUTOUT JESUS CHRIST," and "BLACK ON BLACK."

This isn’t the first time Ye has been the subject of fake text messages. Last March, he debunked a screenshot showing him being upset at Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud set.

Other leaks have been real, such as when Rich The Kid posted and deleted an alleged Ye text about retiring from professional music in July 2024.

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