Yeezy

Yeezy is a sneaker line launched in 2015 through a collaboration between Adidas and rapper Kanye West. It is recognized for pioneering minimalist, futuristic designs and integrating Adidas technologies like Boost cushioning. Signature models such as the Yeezy Boost 350 feature distinctive silhouettes with a low-profile sock-like fit and sculpted midsoles, merging streetwear with high-fashion elements to redefine sneaker aesthetics. The launch of the Yeezy Boost 350 marked a turning point in sneaker culture, introducing muted, earth-toned colorways and sculptural shapes that diverged from traditional athletic footwear. This shift sparked widespread discussion within sneaker communities and influenced other brands to experiment with form and color palettes. Collectors and enthusiasts actively track releases and resell trends, turning Yeezy drops into major events that shape market dynamics and sneaker culture conversations.

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Yeezy YS-02 slides
Sneakers

Kanye West's Yeezy Just Dropped New YS-02 Slides

Here's how to buy the Yeezy YS-02 slides.

Victor Deng78 days ago
Kai Cenat on the left wears a black hoodie and pants, Luka Sabbat wears a long black coat and glasses, and Ye on the right wears black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Style

Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

"His hands have touched more or less everything that's happened in fashion," Luka argued.

Trace William Cowen139 days ago
Ye and Nico Ballesteros are seen through a glass wall in a modern library or office. One is using a phone, while the other is reflected in the glass.
Music

Kanye West Documentary Director Found 'Another Film' in Unused Footage, Is Working on It Now

"Many of the most expansive and striking moments didn’t disappear; they simply belonged elsewhere," director Nico Ballesteros tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen185 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a fur-trimmed outfit and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt, side by side.
Style

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West Design in Aspen Style Vlog: 'There's Nothing Like a Yeezy Heel'

Kim is still a fan of Ye's designs despite their 2022 divorce.

Trace William Cowen198 days ago
Kanye West in a Pastelle varsity jacket at the 2008 AMAs.
Style

A Timeline of Kanye West’s Clothing Brands

From Pastelle to Yeezy, here are Kanye’s various forays into the world of fashion throughout his career.

Ian Stonebrook199 days ago
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Kanye West wearing sunglasses, dressed in a black shirt, with a serious expression at a public event.
Music

Kanye West's Upcoming 'Bully' Album: What We Know So Far

Will 'Bully' actually arrive soon, or will it end up going the way of the still-mourned 'Yandhi' project?

Trace William Cowen202 days ago
Vinyl record set of Kanye West's "The College Dropout" album with cover art featuring a bear mascot and additional album artwork.
Music

Kanye West's Best Albums on Vinyl: How to Buy

Seven of his most influential projects, from 'The College Dropout' to 'Donda,' are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff236 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt at a MusiCares event.
Music

Kanye West Says 'YZY’ Crypto Coin Can Be Used to Buy Tickets to His Concerts and Merch

The price of Kanye West's crypto coin has been falling snce it was released.

Mark Elibert300 days ago
Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Music

Kanye West Launches Meme Coin, Hits $3 Billion in Market Cap Before Crashing

"A NEW ECONOMY, BUILT ON CHAIN," the rapper formerly known as Kanye West tweeted.

Joe Price339 days ago
A$AP Rocky walks a fashion runway in a stylish gray outfit and sunglasses, holding a bag. The audience captures the moment with phones.
Style

The 20 Best Rapper-Owned Clothing Brands of All Time

In hip-hop, creating an apparel line beyond basic merch means being cut from a different cloth. Here are the best MC-owned, operated, or faced clothing companies.

Ian Stonebrook344 days ago
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Clipse in stylish outfits pose against a dark background. Malice wears a beige jacket, Pusha T a white jacket with chains.
Music

Clipse's Pharrell-Produced "Ace Trumpets" Features Mentions of Yeezy, 'Little Meechies,' and More

Pusha T and Malice will soon be rolling out their first new album in over 15 years.

Trace William Cowen422 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a blue denim jacket, standing indoors.
Music

Ye Sued for Discrimination, Allegedly Texted ‘Hail Hitler’ to Jewish Yeezy Employee

The rapper also allegedy referred to the employee as a "bitch" in several text exchanges.

Mark Elibert529 days ago
Kanye West in a white hoodie is walking out of a building with glass doors. The text "Sports Academy" is partially visible on the left.
Style

Yeezy Store Removed After Hitler-Loving Ye Directs Fans to Swastika T-Shirt

Ye recently put up a swastika t-shirt after directing fans to the site via a regional Super Bowl ad.

Trace William Cowen529 days ago
Kanye West at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet.
Style

Ye Wipes Yeezy Website, Puts Nazi Swastika T-Shirt Up for Sale

The appalling merch comes not long after Ye declared that he was "a Nazi."

Joe Price530 days ago

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