Bully Album

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A woman in a white outfit sits on a stool in front of a cow with mountains in the background. A man in white stands beside her.
Music

Kanye West Sings About Getting ‘Kinky’ While Bianca Censori Milks a Cow In “GEMINI SEASON” Video

The single arrives ahead of the deluxe edition of 'BULLY,' set for a June 19 release.

Jade Gomez39 days ago
A large concert stage with a globe projection, surrounded by a crowd. A circular screen above shows the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
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Kanye West Thanked by Aus Taylor on 49th Birthday for 'Giving a Young Jedi a Chance'

"I wish the world knew this man's heart the way I do," Taylor wrote in a birthday tribute post.

Trace William Cowen39 days ago
Kanye West.
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Kanye West's Netherlands Show Cleared to Go Ahead After UK Ban

Ye is set to play GelreDome in Arnhem in early June.

Trey Alston48 days ago
Close-up of a smiling face with metallic grillz on teeth, in black and white. A vinyl record is partially visible on the right.
Music

Kanye West's 'Bully' Album: How to Shop on Complex

Ye's long-teased 'Bully' album was released in March. Here's how to shop it on vinyl, CD, and cassette.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
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Kanye West wearing a dark, oversized jacket, standing against a smoky, dark background.
Music

Kanye West at Wireless Fest: Ye Addresses Pushback, Says He Aims to Bring 'Show of Change' to London

Ye says he wants to bring "unity, peace, and love" through his music.

Trace William Cowen101 days ago
Ye in a hockey mask and leather jacket stands next to Westside Gunn in a white jacket and green cap.
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Westside Gunn Raps Over Kanye West's "Preacher Man" Beat, Ye Reshares Video

Ye and Gunn previously worked together during the 'Donda' era.

Trace William Cowen102 days ago
Kanye West is smiling, wearing a black leather jacket and a hoodie, seated in a crowd.
Music

Kanye West’s 'Bully' Getting Deluxe Edition as Gamma Disputes First-Week Sales Numbers

Gamma announced a deluxe version of Kanye West’s 'Bully' and disputed first-week sales numbers, claiming the album performed better than reported.

Mark Elibert103 days ago
Left: Ye (formerly Kanye West) in a reflective jacket stands in low light. Right: The cover of Ye's album "BULLY," featuring a smiling face with metallic teeth.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Kanye West's 'BULLY'

Ye's twelfth studio album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho103 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, standing in front of a backdrop with text.
Music

First Reactions to Kanye West's 'Bully': Fans Weigh In

NYC fans break down Ye's new LP, picking standout tracks and giving it the all-important numerical rating.

Mark Elibert105 days ago
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Kanye West in a dark jacket on the left. Backstreet Boys, including AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, pose together on the right.
Music

Kanye West Performs Backstreet Boys-Interpolating "Everybody" Again: Will It Ever Be Released?

The song first surfaced in late 2023 and was intended for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' projects.

Trace William Cowen106 days ago
Ye wearing a black bandana with white patterns, sunglasses, and a white jacket, holding the jacket's collar up.
Music

Kanye West Calls Out Lighting at Los Angeles Show: 'Is This Like an SNL Skit or Something?'

Ye gave fans a setlist that spanned everything from 'The College Dropout' to 'Bully.'

Trace William Cowen106 days ago
Kanye West wearing a patterned bandana, sunglasses, and a white jacket, partially covering his face with the collar.
Music

Kanye West ‘Bully’ Set for Strong Debut as BTS Holds No. 1 With ‘ARIRANG’

BTS is set to hold the top spot for a second week as Kanye West’s Bully debuts at No. 2 with strong numbers.

Mark Elibert107 days ago
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