Music

50 Cent Jokes That Jay-Z, Ye Could Perform at His Hypothetical Wedding

Fif joked that he would get the artist formerly known as Kanye West to perform if "he is not banned at the time."

50 Cent smiling in a suit; Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a cap, flashing a peace sign.
Greg Doherty / Stringer and Buda Mendes via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent joked that Jay-Z could perform at his hypothetical wedding, with the artist formerly known as Kanye West joining “if he is not banned at the time.”
  • He said he is “not looking forward” to marriage because many successful people he knows suffered their biggest losses through marriage and divorce.
  • The joke extends his feud with Jay-Z, which dates back to 1999.

Ahead of his appearance in the new Street Fighter live-action film later this month, 50 Cent took a moment during an interview on TODAY to joke about his long-running feud with Jay-Z.

At around the one-minute mark of the interview, which can be seen below, Fif was asked about his surprise performance at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding earlier this year. He said that came about because he was “helping” Haliburton find “the right person” to perform at the wedding, but they failed to find anyone appropriate. Since he was already invited to the wedding as a guest, he offered to perform. Then the topic shifted, and 50 Cent was asked if he could ever see himself getting married.

“Listen, the most successful people that I know, when you ask them where they took their biggest losses, it’s in one column: married and divorced,” he shared. “Not looking forward to it.”

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He was then asked who he would like to see perform at his wedding, and responded with a smile, “Jay-Z’s gonna do my wedding… And Kanye too, I’ll have him if he is not banned at the time.”

50 Cent and Jay-Z have had a long-running feud ever since the release of “How to Rob” in 1999. He’s continued to take shots at Hov ever since, recently questioning why the anniversary celebration of Jay’s debut album, 1996’s Reasonable Doubt, was ever considered “a big deal.”

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