50 Cent Jokes That Jay-Z, Ye Could Perform at His Hypothetical Wedding

Ahead of his appearance in the new Street Fighter live-action film later this month, 50 Cent took a moment during an interview on TODAY to joke about his long-running feud with Jay-Z.

At around the one-minute mark of the interview, which can be seen below, Fif was asked about his surprise performance at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding earlier this year. He said that came about because he was “helping” Haliburton find “the right person” to perform at the wedding, but they failed to find anyone appropriate. Since he was already invited to the wedding as a guest, he offered to perform. Then the topic shifted, and 50 Cent was asked if he could ever see himself getting married.

“Listen, the most successful people that I know, when you ask them where they took their biggest losses, it’s in one column: married and divorced,” he shared. “Not looking forward to it.”