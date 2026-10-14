The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked

“Untitled (How Does It Feel)” tops the list, followed by “Brown Sugar” and “Devil’s Pie,” while “Lady,” Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters,” and “The Charade” showcase his range from sensual neo-soul to political protest.

When Michael Eugene Archer was three years old, his older brother Luther came home to find him almost perfectly playing a Prince song on the piano. As Luther later told Okayplayer: "It was the first time I ever saw him play the piano. It was a full song that he played. It was specified and as good as anything else that I could’ve heard and seen back then... I think it was a part of Michael’s language and it was something that was put in him by the Lord." That moment, in many ways, marked the beginning of D’Angelo’s long, winding journey. A musical prodigy with otherworldly talent, he went from playing music in his father's church to joining a local rap group, and eventually rose to become one of R&B’s brightest stars, blending old soul traditions with modern sounds. He became a reluctant superstar—and, over time, a mythical, reclusive figure—with one of the best catalogs in modern music.

D’Angelo died on October 14, 2025 after a quiet battle with pancreatic cancer. He was only 51. He left behind three children—and a remarkably complicated career arc. After releasing Brown Sugar in 1995, he became a breakout star, blending hip-hop’s raw, unpolished sensibility with the musicianship of funk, the warmth of soul, and the songwriting craft of classic R&B. At a time when R&B was largely carried by hip-hop soul, D’Angelo brought something so new, the world couldn’t even define it. So his manager coined a term: neo-soul. D’Angelo simply called it Black music.

It would be five years before he returned—with Voodoo in 2000, a masterpiece recorded at Electric Lady Studios and featuring a collective of some of the era’s greatest musical minds, including drummer Questlove, jazz legend Roy Hargrove, producers J Dilla and James Poyser, and more. Thanks to the single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)”—a full-on Prince homage—and its now-iconic Paul Hunter–directed video, D’Angelo became a true superstar. But fame didn’t always sit right. When everything outside the music—the celebrity, the parasocial obsession—started dominating the conversation, he withdrew. He wouldn’t release another album for 14 years. But when he did, it was Black Messiah, the most political work of his career.