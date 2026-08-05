Uniqlo Drops Pokémon 30th Anniversary UT Collection Inspired by Game Boy Classics

Uniqlo is expanding its celebration of Pokémon's 30th anniversary with a second wave of UT graphic T-shirts inspired by the franchise's Game Boy beginnings. Available now, the latest collection revisits the world of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, the original titles that launched the global phenomenon in the 1990s. The capsule features monochrome pixel-art graphics that recreate the look and feel of the classic games, giving longtime fans a nostalgic trip back to Kanto while introducing a new generation to Pokémon's roots.

The collection includes four adult and four kids' designs, each drawing directly from memorable moments and characters from the original adventures. Fan favorites such as Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, and the Pokémon associated with the region's eight Gym Leaders appear throughout the lineup alongside imagery inspired by the iconic opening screen from the Game Boy games. Rather than modern artwork, Uniqlo opted for retro pixel graphics that closely resemble the original sprites players encountered when the series debuted nearly three decades ago.