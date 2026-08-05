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Uniqlo Drops Pokémon 30th Anniversary UT Collection Inspired by Game Boy Classics

Eight new shirts for adults and kids reference the monochrome visuals of the original Game Boy titles, and they built a website with music to match.

A red Uniqlo sign on the left. On the right, a large Pikachu mascot stands in front of a backdrop at an event.
(Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images), (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Uniqlo is expanding its celebration of Pokémon's 30th anniversary with a second wave of UT graphic T-shirts inspired by the franchise's Game Boy beginnings.

Available now, the latest collection revisits the world of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, the original titles that launched the global phenomenon in the 1990s. The capsule features monochrome pixel-art graphics that recreate the look and feel of the classic games, giving longtime fans a nostalgic trip back to Kanto while introducing a new generation to Pokémon's roots.

The collection includes four adult and four kids' designs, each drawing directly from memorable moments and characters from the original adventures. Fan favorites such as Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, and the Pokémon associated with the region's eight Gym Leaders appear throughout the lineup alongside imagery inspired by the iconic opening screen from the Game Boy games.

Rather than modern artwork, Uniqlo opted for retro pixel graphics that closely resemble the original sprites players encountered when the series debuted nearly three decades ago.

To accompany the release, Uniqlo also launched a dedicated online experience centered around the collection. The interactive webpage pairs each T-shirt design with music from Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, allowing visitors to revisit scenes from the games while listening to their corresponding themes.

The release continues Uniqlo's long-running collaboration with Pokémon through its UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) line, which regularly celebrates pop culture, gaming, anime and entertainment franchises through wearable graphic collections.

The new Pokémon capsule arrives as the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary, highlighting the enduring popularity of the original games that introduced players to the first generation of Pokémon.

The collection is available at all U.S. Uniqlo stores and online. Adult T-shirts retail for $29.90, while kids' styles are priced at $19.90. Select extended sizes are available exclusively through Uniqlo's online store.

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