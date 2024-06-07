Fans Clown Omarion for His Theatric Dance Routine to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

The multi-hyphenate artist showed off his choreography skills in a polarizing Instagram video.

Jun 07, 2024
Omarion smiles at an event, wearing a graffiti-style jacket over a black shirt
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Omarion attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures "Bob Marley: One Love" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

There’s no tougher crowd than social media users. Just ask Omarion.

The multi-hyphenate artist demonstrated this on May 31 when he shared a dance video soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The clip featured Omarion in front of a blank wall where he performed several theatrical moves.

“Sometimes you got a pop out and show,” he captioned the post.

Although the video was arguably impressive, some moves stuck out to fans, particularly the random slow-motion jumps and spins placed throughout. 

Some immediately roasted Omarion over the moves, which drew comparisons to the All That and George Lopez intros, as well as an iconic scene from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

the random ass twirls inbetween https://t.co/D38zApmfFo

— tia (@dontfacetimeme) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @dontfacetimeme

Twitter: @_melayela_

Omarion really think he can dance , I blame society.

— Joe Bananas ♒️ (@_Good_Fella) June 6, 2024
Twitter: @_Good_Fella

he said pic.twitter.com/S8FROg1W0U

— micah (@minclink) June 6, 2024
Twitter: @minclink

I’m cryin so bad it reminds me of old Disney channel intros 😭 pic.twitter.com/x1IwKEYv5f

— Greendown. (@mavistrone) June 6, 2024
Twitter: @mavistrone

But the reactions weren’t all critical. Many X users jumped to Omarion’s defense and praised his dance skills.

before Chris Brown, before Usher … there was … Omarion.

— Lift. (@ZechLift) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @ZechLift

As a 28 year old man, shoutout to this brother for being able to move like that. My body would have me in the hospital

— The Too Early Review (@tooearlyreview) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @tooearlyreview

Dance trends have become a staple on social media; however, few are based around diss tracks. “Not Like Us” was unexpectedly released on Saturday, May 4, and marked the climax of K. Dot’s highly publicized beef with Drake.

The track debuted at No. 1 and was widely considered Kendrick’s knockout punch.

Kendrick LamarDrakeTwitter ReactionsDissDanceOmarion

