Fans Clown Omarion for His Theatric Dance Routine to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

There’s no tougher crowd than social media users. Just ask Omarion.
The multi-hyphenate artist demonstrated this on May 31 when he shared a dance video soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The clip featured Omarion in front of a blank wall where he performed several theatrical moves.
“Sometimes you got a pop out and show,” he captioned the post.
Although the video was arguably impressive, some moves stuck out to fans, particularly the random slow-motion jumps and spins placed throughout.
Some immediately roasted Omarion over the moves, which drew comparisons to the All That and George Lopez intros, as well as an iconic scene from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
But the reactions weren’t all critical. Many X users jumped to Omarion’s defense and praised his dance skills.
Dance trends have become a staple on social media; however, few are based around diss tracks. “Not Like Us” was unexpectedly released on Saturday, May 4, and marked the climax of K. Dot’s highly publicized beef with Drake.
The track debuted at No. 1 and was widely considered Kendrick’s knockout punch.