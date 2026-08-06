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LaMelo Ball’s Apartment Gets Dragged Online Over ‘Vape Shop’ Interior Design

A video surfaced showing the unique interior design of Ball's now-former Charlotte apartment, prompting people to share their thoughts.

LaMelo Ball looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Jordan Bank/Getty

LaMelo Ball is in the process of closing the first chapter of his NBA career, but some people are more concerned with where he lives than which team he’s playing for.

After being traded to play alongside Anthony Edwards with the Timberwolves, Ball is packing up his life in Charlotte and heading to Minnesota. He enlisted the help of movers, one of whom shared a video showing the unique interior design of his luxury apartment.

There are galaxy countertops and a spaceship floating above the kitchen. There’s a gender-and-Bigfoot-and-aliens-inclusive bathroom sign that urges visitors to “just please wash your hands.” You’ve got an “in case of emergency break glass” enclosure containing $10,000 in cash, a customized Rick and Morty mural, and an illuminated Kaws-style figure with its pants pulled down. The theme is, basically, yes.

Here’s what people had to say about the interior design of Ball’s now former apartment.

The Charlotte Observer reported last month that Ball has been sued by Agape Property Management Group, which is owned by Cam Newton’s father, for failing to pay more than $280,000 in unpaid rent and HOA compliance fees.

The apartment in question is not the one seen above, but rather belonged to Jermaine Jackson, who has been Ball’s manager since high school.

Ball eventually bought apartment 4B for $2.47 million, and leased apartment 5B to Jackson. The lawsuit alleges Jackson did not pay his rent and Ball did not cover the costs. The matter went unresolved for over a year before legal action was taken.

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