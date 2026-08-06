LaMelo Ball’s Apartment Gets Dragged Online Over ‘Vape Shop’ Interior Design

LaMelo Ball is in the process of closing the first chapter of his NBA career, but some people are more concerned with where he lives than which team he’s playing for.

After being traded to play alongside Anthony Edwards with the Timberwolves, Ball is packing up his life in Charlotte and heading to Minnesota. He enlisted the help of movers, one of whom shared a video showing the unique interior design of his luxury apartment.

There are galaxy countertops and a spaceship floating above the kitchen. There’s a gender-and-Bigfoot-and-aliens-inclusive bathroom sign that urges visitors to “just please wash your hands.” You’ve got an “in case of emergency break glass” enclosure containing $10,000 in cash, a customized Rick and Morty mural, and an illuminated Kaws-style figure with its pants pulled down. The theme is, basically, yes.