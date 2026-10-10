Megan Thee Stallion Finally Adopts Stray Cat That Visited Her at Recording Studio

The Houston rapper has revealed that she adopted Miso, the orange cat who had been visiting her while she was recording music for her new album over the last few months. In a TikTok update, Megan explained how their friendship turned into a permanent arrangement, complete with a trip to the vet and an unexpected discovery.

According to Megan, she heard that someone had moved out of an apartment and left the cat behind. She initially hesitated to bring him home because she thought he was enjoying his outdoor adventures. But after an encounter in which Miso appeared unwell, the situation changed.

"I didn’t wanna force miso to come home with me bc I felt like miso was having fun being a street cat but after a bad day miso jumped in my car and finally went with me!" she wrote in the caption of a video. "I took miso to the vet ... miso had every parasite ever lol but I’m treating him and now he’s finally home .. and also to my surprise miso is a boy (neutered)."

Their introduction had already become an ongoing story on her TikTok. Back when Megan first posted about the cat in August, she revealed his name and that she’d fed him tuna and leftover steak.

September brought more videos of the pair spending time together at the studio, giving followers updates on their growing bond before Thursday’s announcement.

Speaking of Megan’s music, the rapper has been in the midst of dropping new freestyles to commemorate every Tuesday. On Oct. 6, she released the “Is You Cool” freestyle that saw her rapping while wearing white lingerie in a forest.