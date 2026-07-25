Chris Brown Pleads Guilty After UK Nightclub Brawl, Faces Three Years in Prison

Key Takeaways
- Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray over a 2023 nightclub attack in London, while more serious charges including assault and attempted grievous bodily harm were dropped.
- Affray in the UK carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison, and Brown is due to be sentenced on October 26 at Southwark Crown Court after being allowed to leave the country on bail.
- Any prison time could force Brown to miss 12 dates of his joint tour with Usher, including shows in Atlanta, Inglewood, New Orleans, Houston, Miami Gardens, and Tampa.
Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray in connection to his role in a nightclub attack that took place in the UK in 2023.
Appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, UK on Friday (July 24), the singer was due to face more serious charges, which he denied — assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and having an offensive weapon (a tequila bottle). Those charges have now been dropped.
In the UK, affray is defined as using or threatening violence towards someone and making them fear for their safety. The charge is punishable by up to three years in prison. Brown will be sentenced October 26, per BBC News.
Brown was joined in court by co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, his vocal coach, who also performs under the name of Hoody Baby. It was alleged that Brown and Akinlolu attacked music producer Abe Diaw at London nightclub Tape in February 2023.
The judge set bail conditions that allow Chris Brown to leave the UK, but he must return to the country on October 25, a day before sentencing.
If Brown's sentencing includes prison time, it could affect his joint tour with Usher, The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown, with him potentially missing 12 dates.
The shows he would miss include four dates in Atlanta, GA (November 7, 8, 10, 11), a date in Inglewood, CA (November 15), two in New Orleans, LA (November 20, 21), one in Houston, TX (November 24), two in Miami Gardens, FL (December 3, 5), and two in Tampa, FL (December 11, 12).