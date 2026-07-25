Chris Brown Pleads Guilty After UK Nightclub Brawl, Faces Three Years in Prison

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray in connection to his role in a nightclub attack that took place in the UK in 2023.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London, UK on Friday (July 24), the singer was due to face more serious charges, which he denied — assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and having an offensive weapon (a tequila bottle). Those charges have now been dropped.

In the UK, affray is defined as using or threatening violence towards someone and making them fear for their safety. The charge is punishable by up to three years in prison. Brown will be sentenced October 26, per BBC News.