Tony Parker’s Insane French Chateau Includes a Nightclub

The 22-room property also features a pool, panoramic terrace, roughly 40 hectares of vineyards and a truffle operation.

Noah joked that Parker’s floaters funded the lavish setup, then praised the NBA champion’s trophy room and called the chateau “the most beautiful house” he may have ever seen.

Tony Parker showed Joakim Noah the working nightclub he built inside an underground tunnel at his 14th-century Château Saint Laurent estate near Avignon.

Joakim Noah has seen plenty of impressive homes throughout his life, but nothing could have prepared him for what Tony Parker has inside his French chateau. The former Chicago Bulls star recently visited Parker's Château Saint Laurent estate in France, where the four-time NBA champion gave him a tour of the historic property. However, it was an underground tunnel converted into a fully functioning nightclub that left Noah speechless. "So I wanted to show you that tunnel," Parker told Noah before revealing the space. "You're gonna see some crazy stuff in there." He wasn’t lying. "I've seen some crazy houses in my life, but Tony got a nightclub in an underground tunnel in his chateau," Noah said. "A nightclub, in the house. Come on, TP."

Parker explained that the nightclub was inspired by a similar space he previously operated during his playing days with the San Antonio Spurs.

"So remember, I used to have a club in San Antonio with my brothers," Parker said. "So we brought it back." Naturally, Noah couldn't resist making a joke about how Parker's NBA career helped fund his luxurious lifestyle. "Okay. This is for all the kids out there. You see what floaters can get you, man?" Noah joked. "This guy wasn't shooting threes, I'll tell you that." The tour continued into Parker's trophy room, where his four NBA championship trophies, Finals MVP award, and other career accomplishments were on display. "And I'm looking around like, damn, I'm really proud of this dude," Noah said. "There's levels to this."

Located outside Avignon in France's Rhône Valley, Château Saint Laurent dates back to the 14th century. The sprawling estate features 22 rooms, a panoramic terrace, an outdoor swimming pool and approximately 40 hectares of vineyards. Beyond its luxury accommodations, the property operates as a winery and produces truffles. Its historic underground tunnel reportedly stretches several kilometers toward Avignon's Palais des Papes. Parker and Noah have maintained a friendship dating back to their NBA careers, and the two previously reunited for basketball runs in Paris alongside fellow French players. Parker has also appeared in Noah's France-based NOMAD series. After taking in everything the estate had to offer, Noah delivered his final assessment. "I think this might be the most beautiful house I've ever seen," he said.