Tyler, The Creator Cancels Lollapalooza, Outside Lands Headlining Performances

Tyler, the Creator will sadly be absent from this year's Lollapalooza and Outside Lands music festivals.

Less than 24 hours after the Odd Future frontman was a guest during DJ Mustard's set at the Kendrick Lamar-headlined 'Pop Out' concert in Inglewood, on Thursday (June 20), he issued a statement about his forthcoming absence from the aforementioned shows.

"i hate saying this but i have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands," he wrote, to the disappointment of fans. "i made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were."



He concluded, "that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love."