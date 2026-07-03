Lollapalooza

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LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Charli XCX attends "The Moment" UK Premiere at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. Singer Jennie, real name Jennie Kim, of BLACKPINK performs onstage during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Music

Charli XCX, Jennie, and Lorde Among Lollapalooza 2026 Performers

The ladies are headliners of the four-day music festival at Chicago's Grant Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
Trading cards featuring musicians like Mark Ambor, Sofia Camara, and Bo Stalogh, each with colorful designs and signatures.
Music

Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Finneas, Role Model, and more are featured in the exclusive collection.

Trace William Cowen338 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage with Earth Wind and Fire at Lollapalooza
Music

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises Lollapalooza Crowd by Bringing Out Earth, Wind & Fire

Sabrina and the Grammy-winning band performed "Let's Groove" and "September."

Trace William Cowen348 days ago
(L-R) Olivia Rodrigo and Rivers Cuomo of Weezer.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Weezer for "Buddy Holly" Performance At Lollapalooza

The rock band also surprised the crowd with their 1994 classic "Say It Ain’t So."

Jaelani Turner-Williams349 days ago
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A collage of fashion items: a white T-shirt with a red circle and line graphic, a black cap with buttons, black socks, sunglasses, green cargo skirt, and black sneakers. travis scott nike
Style

9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival

It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?

YJ Lee464 days ago
Tyler, the Creator performing on stage, wearing a blue shirt and white hat, holding a microphone with a scenic backdrop.
Music

Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup Revealed: Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo, and More

The festival returns to Chicago from July 31 to Aug. 3.

tara mahadevan487 days ago
Chappell Roan wearing a luchador costume with star designs, performs passionately on stage, holding a microphone. Gymnasts can be seen in the background
Music

Chappell Roan Pulls Biggest Daytime Crowd in Lollapalooza History, Festival Organizers Say

The rising pop star ripped through hits like “Pink Pony Club,” “Hot To Go,” and “Good Luck, Babe!”

Alex Ocho710 days ago
Tyler, the Creator performs on stage, wearing a blue hat, blue shirt, and beige pants, with a backdrop resembling a desert landscape
Music

Tyler, The Creator Cancels Lollapalooza, Outside Lands Headlining Performances

In an apology statement to fans, Tyler expressed that he made a commitment that he can "no longer keep."

Jaelani Turner-Williams758 days ago
Music

Billie Eilish Dedicated a Performance of "Never Felt So Alone" to Angus Cloud

During her headlining performance at Lollapalooza, Eilish paid tribute to the late 'Euphoria' actor with a song that appeared on the HBO series.

Joe Price1078 days ago
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Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria."
Music

Drake Spotted in Strip Club With 50 Cent Before Last-Minute Lollapalooza Brazil Cancellation

Lollapalooza Brazil attendees weren't happy to see Drake hanging out with 50 Cent at a Miami strip club the night before cancelling his festival performance.

Jose Martinez1208 days ago
This is an image of Drake
Music

Drake Fans Are Mad That He Cut His Set Short at 2023 Lollapalooza Argentina

Fans react to Drake cutting his concert set short at 2023 Lollapalooza in Argentina. His fans took to Twitter to express their concerns and opinions.

Starr Savoy1217 days ago
A look at the audience for the 2022 edition of Lolla
Life

18-Year-Old Lollapalooza Security Worker Accused of Faking Mass Shooting Threat to Get Off Early

The 18-year-old in question is said to have faked the threat, including by making a fake Facebook page, before later saying it was so she could get off early.

Trace William Cowen1443 days ago
Lil Durk performs at Lollapalooza 2022
Music

Lil Durk Says He's Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza

Just a day after he suffered minor injuries after getting hit in the face by onstage explosions during his set at Lollapalooza, Lil Durk plans on taking a break

Brad Callas1447 days ago
Miley Cyrus performs on stage at the Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival.
Music

Miley Cyrus Says Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was a 'F*cking Disaster'

After helping a fan propose to his boyfriend during her Lollapalooza Brazil set, Miley Cyrus got candid with the newly engaged couple about her own marriage.

Jose Martinez1559 days ago
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Miley Cyrus shares tribute to Taylor Hawkins
Music

Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Taylor Hawkins During Festival Performance

Among the most emotional tributes pouring in for Hawkins, Miley Cyrus toasted her late friend on Saturday during her gig at Lollapalooza Brazil.

Brenton Blanchet1573 days ago
J Cole for Lolla 22 lineup post
Music

Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Revealed: J. Cole, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and More

The latest edition of Lollapalooza will take place from July 28-31 at Chicago's Grant Park, with four-day tickets going on sale later today.

Brenton Blanchet1579 days ago

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