Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is a pop singer-songwriter and actress who first gained attention through Disney Channel before launching her solo music career in the mid-2010s. Her albums under Hollywood Records showcase a progression from upbeat pop anthems to more nuanced, mature themes, reflecting her artistic growth. Collaborations with producers like Julia Michaels and Jonas Jeberg have contributed to a polished sound that pairs catchy melodies with introspective lyrics. Carpenter’s music often comes to the forefront during moments of personal reflection and empowerment, as seen in tracks like "Skin" and "Sue Me." Her live shows highlight her vocal skills and ability to engage audiences, turning performances into shared experiences. This presence on stage and the evolving emotional depth of her songs mark key phases in her journey through contemporary pop music.

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Sabrina Carpenter at Variety Hitmakers 2025.
Music

Sabrina Carpenter Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

The singer is seeking a temporary restraining order after William Applegate, 31, allegedly showed up at her Los Angeles home multiple times.

Jose Martinez45 days ago
A man with curly hair, wearing an intricately embroidered black jacket, stands against a neutral background.
Pop Culture

Barry Keoghan Says He’s Ready to Move Forward After Online Hate: ‘I Want to Close the Book’

The Oscar-nominated actor reflects on fame, online backlash, and why he’s finally ready to ‘have a smile’ again.

Helen Storms65 days ago
(L-R) Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna.
Sports

Knicks Players Reportedly Rejected From Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala After Party

The two pop stars apparently had a very tight guest list.

tara mahadevan70 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Barry Keoghan Seemingly Addresses Speculation He Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter

The actor discussed "amplified" rumors about him cheating on Carpenter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
Madonna (R) performs with Sabrina Carpenter at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California.
Pop Culture

Madonna Says Vintage Outfits ‘Went Missing’ After Coachella Set With Sabrina Carpenter

'These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,' the star said on Instagram.

Holly Riordan86 days ago
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Split images. Left: Justin Bieber singing on stage. Right: Sabrina Carpenter in a white outfit performing.
Music

Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter’s Albums Rocket Up Billboard Charts After Coachella Sets

Bieber's ‘SWAG’ and Carpenter's ‘Man's Best Friend’ zoomed up the charts thanks to their headlining performances during Coachella's first weekend.

Alex Ocho88 days ago
(L-R) Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter.
Music

Sabrina Carpenter Joined by Madonna for Special Coachella Performance

The two pop stars teamed up to perform a number of hits for Carpenter's final night at the California festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams89 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter in an elegant, embellished dress poses at an event with a Grammy trophy and CBS logo in the background.
Music

Sabrina Carpenter Apologizes After Coachella Crowd Interaction Backlash

The singer responds after misidentifying a fan’s cultural celebration during her set.

Mark Elibert96 days ago
Justin Bieber plays a guitar on stage, wearing shorts, with a keyboard nearby.
Style

Coachella 2026 Is Here: How to Shop Official Festival Merch

Justin Bieber is among the headliners for the 2026 edition of the annual Indio festival.

Trace William Cowen97 days ago
A large crowd at a concert, holding up phones with flashlights on, creating a sea of lights against the night sky.
Music

Coachella Headliners: How Much Money Do They Make?

With the first weekend of Coachella 2026 upon us, we take a look at the dollar signs.

Trace William Cowen97 days ago
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No, Shaq Did Not 'Shoot His Shot' at Sabrina Carpenter
Sports

No, Shaq Did Not 'Shoot His Shot' at Sabrina Carpenter

Social media swore Shaq slid into Sabrina Carpenter’s DMs. Here’s how the hoax blew up, why fans believed it, and the receipts that prove it was all cap.

Bernadette Giacomazzo111 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo Squashes Sabrina Carpenter Beef Rumors 'I Think She's Great'
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s ‘All Love’ as She Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Beef

From ‘Drivers License’ theories to Grammys moments, Olivia explains her side of the Sabrina Carpenter rumors — and why she’s done with fan-fueled feuds.

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter
Music

Sabrina Carpenter's Reaction to Bad Bunny Winning Album of the Year Breaks the Internet

Carpenter appeared to lick her lips when the Puerto Rican artist gave his acceptance speech at the Grammys.

tara mahadevan163 days ago
Comedian Marcello Hernández during Goodnights & Credits on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
Pop Culture

Marcello Hernández Shuts Down Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

The 'Saturday Night Live' star addressed speculation on Dax Shepard’s 'Armchair Expert' and confirmed he’s currently in a relationship.

Cheryl Thompson170 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter is Coming to 'The Muppet Show'—Here's the First Trailer
Music

Sabrina Carpenter is Coming to 'The Muppet Show'—Here's the First Trailer

The 'Espresso' singer will be stopping by 'The Muppet Show' on February 4th.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
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(L) Singer & actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview on Thursday, August 22, 2024 (R) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview on Monday, October 6, 2025
Music

Hackers Impersonating Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Reportedly Scammed Fans Out of $5.3 Billion

A new report shared the cost of AI scams involving celebrity social media accounts.

Kris Seavers220 days ago
White House video including clips of Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernández on 'Saturday Night Live' and ICE agents arresting individuals.
Music

ICE Uses Sabrina Carpenter in Video Again Despite Her Asking to Be Excluded From White House Agenda

Sabrina Carpenter asked the White House to exclude her from its "inhumane agenda."

Kris Seavers220 days ago

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