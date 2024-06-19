Livestream Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out Ken & Friends' Performance f/ Mustard and Special Guests

Kendrick Lamar's highly-anticipated The Pop Out—Ken & Friends concert is almost here.

The concert, which promises multiple special guests, kicks off at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 19. It'll be available to live stream for free on Amazon Music's Twitch channel, or via Amazon's Prime Video. DJ Hed and friends will kick off the show, followed by producer Mustard and friends 45 minutes later.

Kendrick Lamar, and friends, will take to the stage at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET.