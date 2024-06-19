Livestream Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out Ken & Friends' Performance f/ Mustard and Special Guests

Kendrick Lamar's highly-anticipated The Pop Out—Ken & Friends concert is almost here.
The concert, which promises multiple special guests, kicks off at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 19. It'll be available to live stream for free on Amazon Music's Twitch channel, or via Amazon's Prime Video. DJ Hed and friends will kick off the show, followed by producer Mustard and friends 45 minutes later.
Kendrick Lamar, and friends, will take to the stage at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET.
The show is Kendrick Lamar's first live performance since his bitter feud with Drake, which culminated with the Billboard Hot 100-topping "Not Like Us," produced by Mustard. The rapper hasn't confirmed what to expect from the show beyond some special guests, but it's safe to assume he'll perform at least one of his several diss tracks directed at Drake for the first time.
After all, the event itself calls back to a line from K Dot's scorched-earth diss track: "Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n***as / Certified boogeyman, I'm the one that up the score with 'em."
The concert is part of Amazon's Black Music Month, which celebrates "the contributions of Black artists, producers, and songwriters who have defined culture."