Tyler The Creator once again shows Lupe Fiasco love.
Fiasco, 42, brought out 33-year-old Tyler for a surprise guest performance during his Sunday set at the Heineken House at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival. Together, the two performed Fiasco’s 2008 hit “Paris, Tokyo” off his The Cool album.
Tyler shared a clip of their performance to X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “paris tokyo is in my dna. love to lupe, he so cool and a GREAT performer. ive studied him and wow wow i look so great sheesh what an amazing chessboard i made.”
You might remember that Tyler was on site in New York City to catch Fiasco’s 15-year anniversary concert in celebration of The Cool in 2022. Footage of Tyler rapping along as Fiasco performed the album in full quickly made the rounds on social media.
Further into his 2024 Coachella set, Fiasco delivered a passionate speech in light of all the infighting within the hip-hop community lately between heavyweights such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole as well as Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross.
"Hear me clearly when I say this, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when it comes to this art, and I quote: I will battle any motherfucking rapper anywhere, any motherfucking time," said Lupe.
"I don't give a fuck how many records you sold. I don't give a fuck how many awards you have. If you want smoke, I swear on my motherfucking soul, I will walk through n***as, I will chew up n***as, I will body motherfuckers. Quit playing with me! And that goes for every motherfucker walking and talking," he said, joking that includes "Tyler motherfucking ass" as well.
Tyler's headlining Coachella set on Saturday saw him bring out special guests Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky, and he admitted he “used to hate” both men at one point.
“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” said Tyler after performing “Running Out of Time” with Gambino.
“But then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n***a, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘Fuck, how could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls.”
Speaking on his many-time collaborator Rocky, Tyler said, “You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n***a too. Okay, we thought we had beef. It was the n***as around us, then me and Rakim were like—we was in love and now we’re friends.”