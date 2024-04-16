You might remember that Tyler was on site in New York City to catch Fiasco’s 15-year anniversary concert in celebration of The Cool in 2022. Footage of Tyler rapping along as Fiasco performed the album in full quickly made the rounds on social media.

Further into his 2024 Coachella set, Fiasco delivered a passionate speech in light of all the infighting within the hip-hop community lately between heavyweights such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole as well as Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross.

"Hear me clearly when I say this, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart when it comes to this art, and I quote: I will battle any motherfucking rapper anywhere, any motherfucking time," said Lupe.