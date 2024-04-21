Tyler, The Creator Jokes That Odd Future Crew 'Doesn't Know Where' Frank Ocean Is During Coachella Set

A year after Frank Ocean headlined the main stage at Coachella, Tyler, The Creator teamed up with his former Odd Future group mate Earl Sweatshirt Saturday on Coachella's main stage, where the two performed “AssMilk” from Tyler’s 2009 project Bastard and “Rusty” from 2013’s Wolf.

After Earl's surprise appearance, Tyler performed "She," his 2011 Goblin collab with Frank Ocean. Unfortunately, Frank didn't make a trip to the desert for the performance, which Tyler suggested is because he has no idea how to track down the elusive artist.

"Y'all know this song?" Tyler said as "She" begin playing in the background. "Oh, sing the song, 'cause this n***a not coming out. We don't...We don't know where that n***a is, so... It's on y'all. You know it?"