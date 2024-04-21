Tyler, The Creator Jokes That Odd Future Crew 'Doesn't Know Where' Frank Ocean Is During Coachella Set

Tyler referenced Ocean's elusive reputation while performing the pair's 2011 collaboration "She."

Apr 21, 2024
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

A year after Frank Ocean headlined the main stage at Coachella, Tyler, The Creator teamed up with his former Odd Future group mate Earl Sweatshirt Saturday on Coachella's main stage, where the two performed “AssMilk” from Tyler’s 2009 project Bastard and “Rusty” from 2013’s Wolf.

After Earl's surprise appearance, Tyler performed "She," his 2011 Goblin collab with Frank Ocean. Unfortunately, Frank didn't make a trip to the desert for the performance, which Tyler suggested is because he has no idea how to track down the elusive artist.

"Y'all know this song?" Tyler said as "She" begin playing in the background. "Oh, sing the song, 'cause this n***a not coming out. We don't...We don't know where that n***a is, so... It's on y'all. You know it?"

Tyler's set this weekend paled in comparison to his headlining performance last week, which saw him bring out special guests Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky, before admitting he “used to hate” both men at one point.

“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” Tyler said.

Meanwhile, speaking about his longtime collaborator Rocky, Tyler said, “You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n***a too. Okay, we thought we had beef. It was the n***as around us, then me and Rakim were like—we was in love and now we’re friends.”

