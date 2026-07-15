Travis Scott caught the attention of sneaker fans everywhere yesterday when he popped out at the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated film The Odyssey wearing a previously unseen Nike collab.

The sneaker appears to be Travis’ take on the iconic Moon Shoe, a Nike running model from 1972 that fetched $437,500 on the auction block in 2019 for an original pair.

The rapper’s version dons a predominantly black color scheme and has his signature reverse Swoosh branding on both sides of the upper instead of just on the lateral portion like many of his previous Nike collabs. Completing the design is the iconic waffle sole sitting below.

At the time of writing, neither Travis Scott nor Nike has confirmed if their Moon Shoe collab is actually hitting retail. Check back soon for new developments as we learn more from the parties involved.