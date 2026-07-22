Travis Scott's Film Journey: A Look Back as Cactus Jack Enters New Era With Paramount Deal

Scott’s taste in movies is wide-ranging, with everything from Flubber to No Country for Old Men having been shouted out as personal favorites in the past.

The new deal comes as Scott aims to expand his film résumé, which already counts work with Harmony Korine and others.

Following his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Travis Scott is said to be finalizing a first-look deal at Paramount under his Cactus Jack banner.

Travis Scott fans don’t have to wait long to see his face on the big screen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, as the Utopia artist, playing a bard, quite literally shows up within seconds of the confidently expansive Homer adaptation’s kickoff. Turns out, they also won’t have to wait long for La Flame to build on this covetable gig with a more sizable film and TV presence of his own. In an interview with Variety, published Wednesday (July 22), Angelique Jackson writes that “the ink is drying” on Scott’s first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, which will fall under his larger Cactus Jack umbrella. The deal is said to enable the 10-time Grammy nominee to develop projects across film, TV, theater, “and other experiential endeavors.” The crux of it all are “good ideas,” something in which Paramount, according to Scott himself, is “not scared” to invest.

By extension, what might the next steps for Cactus Jack in film (and TV, et al.) look like? How might the 35-year-old artist leverage his proven star power to bolster projects that might otherwise not find a home?

That remains to be seen, but we’ve decided to take a crack at imagining how Scott might navigate the new deal by taking a look back at his work with Nolan and other collaborators, plus his personal favorite films and past A24 partnership.

Travis Scott’s favorite movies

“I describe my taste in movies [as] a big pot of gumbo,” Scott told L'OFFICIEL back in 2021. In the same interview, he argued that it’s hard to nail down a single favorite film. Still, he mentioned several key favorites—No Country for Old Men; There Will Be Blood; The Breakfast Club; Sixteen Candles; and Flubber—that certainly underscore the “gumbo” description of his personal taste.

Travis Scott, the actor

The Odyssey isn’t Scott’s first acting role, though it’s certainly his most high-profile credit to date. In 2023, he starred in Harmony Korine’s infrared fever dream Aggro Dr1ft, and later this year he’ll appear, albeit as himself, in the Owen Wilson-led Rolling Loud.

Travis Scott, the director

Circus Maximus, a film accompaniment to Utopia released in 2023, saw Scott enlisting Korine and several other directors to help bring his Astroworld follow-up to the big screen. Gaspar Noé, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Kahlil Joseph, and Scott himself also received directorial credit on the 75-minute project.

Scott also directed the IMAX-shown video for his song “Franchise” back in 2020. That same year, he contributed a song, “The Plan,” to Nolan’s Tenet.

Cactus Jack’s A24 deal

In 2021, A24 and Scott’s Cactus Jack were announced to have entered into a production deal. “Life is a movie,” Scott told fans at the time.

The current status of that deal, however, is unclear.