Too $hort Said He’ll Be at Diddy’s Welcome Home Bash After He’s Released From Prison

Too Short has sent an early RSVP for the hypotehtical post-prison homecoming party for Diddy.

The Bad Boy Records co-founder was discussed on the latest episode of The TMZ Podcast, prompted by host Towanda Robinson.

"I'm going to the Puff Daddy coming home party," the Oakland rapper said, drawing a line at the 2016 surveillance footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

“He had to go through a lot of remorse when he saw [himself] do that,” Short continued. “He probably thought it was swept under the rug and he was gonna move on with life.”

Too Short also hypothesized that Diddy adopted the ‘Love’ name because he foresaw his dirty laundry being aired out. “It might have been a little too late because he’s incarcerated for things that most people wouldn’t get incarcerated for,” he continued.