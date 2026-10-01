Music

Too $hort Said He’ll Be at Diddy’s Welcome Home Bash After He’s Released From Prison

The Oakland rap legend denied being "judgmental" of the Bad Boy Records founder outside of him battering his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper Too Short performs at halftime during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries during Round One Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on September 27, 2026 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.  NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sean Combs and King Combs pose in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Key Takeaways

  • Too $hort said on The TMZ Podcast that he plans to attend a party thrown for Diddy upon his release from prison.
  • Too $hort said the hotel surveillance footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie inexcusable, but is able to separate the violence from the music executive’s private sex life.
  • The Bad Boy Records founder is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, with release having been pushed up to Jan. 2028.

Too Short has sent an early RSVP for the hypotehtical post-prison homecoming party for Diddy.

The Bad Boy Records co-founder was discussed on the latest episode of The TMZ Podcast, prompted by host Towanda Robinson.

"I'm going to the Puff Daddy coming home party," the Oakland rapper said, drawing a line at the 2016 surveillance footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

“He had to go through a lot of remorse when he saw [himself] do that,” Short continued. “He probably thought it was swept under the rug and he was gonna move on with life.”

Too Short also hypothesized that Diddy adopted the ‘Love’ name because he foresaw his dirty laundry being aired out. “It might have been a little too late because he’s incarcerated for things that most people wouldn’t get incarcerated for,” he continued.

Short went on to deny that he would be “mad” at a friend for being “super freaky,” in reference to the exposing of Diddy’s freak-off tapes during his seven-week racketeering and sex trafficking trial, which concluded in July 2025.

“Of all the years I was friends with him, he’s never even brought me anywhere near anything freaky other than a fun party where nobody was getting naked, nobody was having sex. It was just passing the weed and having a good time,” Short added.

After being found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The music mogul’s projected release date has been repeatedly pushed up, his earliest now being Jan. 21, 2028.

One artist who likely won’t be attending the potential Diddy party is his former artist Aubrey O’Day, who tweeted this week that the rapper-producer will be a “worse criminal” in response to an NBC News report about his alleged undisciplined behavior in prison.

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