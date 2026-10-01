The month of October includes the introduction of the latest Air Jordan for Michael Jordan’s namesake brand with the arrival of the Air Jordan 41.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, this month includes the rerelease of the original “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High from 1985. There are also a number of fall-themed styles coming this month, including the “Fireside” Air Jordan 3 and Jordan 12, the “Halloween” Air Jordan 5, and the “Forest Green” Air Jordan 14. On the collaborative front, there’s the Howard University-themed Air Jordan 1 Low and a J Balvin x Air Jordan 4.
Scroll on for all of the Air Jordans releasing in October 2026 where you can cop a pair.
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Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Howard’
Price: $155
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand has tapped Howard University to collaborate on a new Air Jordan 1 Low colorway. The sneaker not only features the school’s colors but also has its official logos on the heel and insoles.
J Balvin x Air Jordan 4 ‘Amazonas’
Price: $225
When: Friday, Oct. 2
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After much anticipation, J Balvin’s Air Jordan 4 collaboration is finally releasing in October. Dubbed “Amazonas,” the color scheme references the biodiversity in the artist’s home country of Colombia.
Air Jordan 3 Women’s ‘Fireside’
Price: $205
When: Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new women’s exclusive “Fireside” Air Jordan 3 colorway is releasing this month. The sneaker features a fall-themed palette, donning an all-brown color scheme paired with tan shoelaces.
Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Royal’
Price: $185
When: Saturday, Oct. 10
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The classic “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High from the original 1985 lineup is making its comeback this month. The latest retro is equipped with its iconic black and royal blue color scheme and has “Nike Air” branding on the tongue.
Air Jordan 5 ‘Halloween’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Just in time for Halloween later this month, Jordan Brand is releasing a ghoulish “Halloween” Air Jordan 5. The sneaker is dressed in a black-based color scheme offset by mint green and orange details throughout.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Fireside’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 3 isn’t the only “Fireside” Jordan releasing this month. There’s also an Air Jordan 12 dropping toward the second half of October. The Jordan 12 sports a white leather upper combined with a brown mudguard and outsole.
Air Jordan 41 ‘University Red’
Price: $205
When: Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest Air Jordan silhouette is here, with the arrival of the Air Jordan 41 this month. The inaugural colorway sports a vibrant Chicago Bulls-esque red makeup covering the 3D-printed upper down to the ZoomX foam midsole.
Air Jordan 14 ‘Forest Green’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The popular “Forest Green” Air Jordan 14 is returning this month for the first time since 2005. True to its OG form, the sneaker features a predominantly white leather upper offset by green accents on the midsoles.