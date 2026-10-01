The month of October includes the introduction of the latest Air Jordan for Michael Jordan’s namesake brand with the arrival of the Air Jordan 41.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, this month includes the rerelease of the original “Royal” Air Jordan 1 High from 1985. There are also a number of fall-themed styles coming this month, including the “Fireside” Air Jordan 3 and Jordan 12, the “Halloween” Air Jordan 5, and the “Forest Green” Air Jordan 14. On the collaborative front, there’s the Howard University-themed Air Jordan 1 Low and a J Balvin x Air Jordan 4.

Scroll on for all of the Air Jordans releasing in October 2026 where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026