Diddy's Release Date Moved Up to January 2028

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website, the 56-year-old mogul will now be released on January 24, 2028.

Sean "Diddy" Combs ’ projected prison release date has been moved up once again.

He was originally sentenced in October 2025 to serve fifty months on interstate prostitution convictions and was originally scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028.

Diddy’s release date has moved around several times. In November 2025, his release date was reported to have been pushed back to June 4, 2028. Earlier this year, the date was changed to April 25, 2028.

This development occurs after Diddy was recently sent to solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey following a physical altercation.

A source told TMZ that another inmate made a remark to Diddy, which instigated the scuffle, causing the music mogul to take "matters into his own hands" and he reportedly "held his own" before prison staff separated them.

“We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody,” said a spokesperson FCI Fort Dix in a statement made to the outlet. “Such information would not be available for the public domain."