Aubrey O'Day Believes Diddy Will Return From Prison a 'Worse Criminal'

Aubrey O'Day doubts that being in prison will be effective for her former label head, Diddy.

With reports surfacing that the Bad Boy Records founder, real name Sean Combs, will once again have his prison release pushed up, this time to January 2028, O’Day also reacted to allegations that he’s living a pampered life behind bars. According to what several former Fort Dix inmates told NBC News, the 56-year-old has paid to be cleaned and cooked for, along with getting massages.

“Thank you, Chloe [Melas] for doing this investigation,” the vocalist posted on X in response to the story. “People should understand the difference between rehabilitation and a shitty vacation. The system is broken- this man will come back a worse criminal.”