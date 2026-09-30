Aubrey O'Day Believes Diddy Will Return From Prison a 'Worse Criminal'

Key Takeaways
- Aubrey O'Day publicly responded to an NBC News report describing Sean "Diddy" Combs' comparatively luxurious living conditions at Fort Dix prison, saying "the system is broken."
- The NBC News investigation, citing four inmates in Combs' unit plus photos and video, alleges other inmates cook, clean and give him massages, and describes contraband cellphones, purchased antidepressants, and smuggled Hennessy.
- Combs, 56, is serving 50 months on two Mann Act counts after his October 2025 arrival at Fort Dix.
Aubrey O'Day doubts that being in prison will be effective for her former label head, Diddy.
With reports surfacing that the Bad Boy Records founder, real name Sean Combs, will once again have his prison release pushed up, this time to January 2028, O’Day also reacted to allegations that he’s living a pampered life behind bars. According to what several former Fort Dix inmates told NBC News, the 56-year-old has paid to be cleaned and cooked for, along with getting massages.
“Thank you, Chloe [Melas] for doing this investigation,” the vocalist posted on X in response to the story. “People should understand the difference between rehabilitation and a shitty vacation. The system is broken- this man will come back a worse criminal.”
The report spoke to four men from Diddy’s unit. It alleges that the mogul had access to cellphones, antidepressants, and Hennessy.
Diddy was taken to the New Jersey prison in October 2025 to serve a 50 month sentence after his conviction on two Mann Act counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A jury acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering.
O’Day has commented on Diddy throughout his trial and prison sentence, including days ago, when reports surfaced that Diddy’s ex-chief of staff Kristina Khorram had been hired to be on the team for Usher’s current tour.
“I wonder if she’s still carrying the bag of colorful pills with her everywhere she goes,” O’Day wrote on X. “I thought she would never make a return back to the country after the federal trial… she must have friends in high places.”