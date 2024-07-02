A Redditor misread a Future subreddit as a spot to talk politics.

Last week, user Turbulent_Income_377 began a thread titled "The Future of the US is looking Increasingly Bleak After the Presidential Debate," incorrectly thinking that the Future forum was designated for politics. The space is, of course, a destination for music fans to chat about the We Still Don't Trust You rapper.

"Any predictions? Will Biden be replaced? Can he recover later?" Turbulent's post began before a follow-up was given, where the person realized their error and was clearly impressed with Future's catalog.

"UPDATE: Hey guys, I did not know that this subreddit was dedicated to a music artist at all. I just like predictions about the future of politics and society, and thought that this was the place for it," they added. "I did decide to check out some of Future's music, and I liked it. I've always appreciated hiphop and dream pop, and his oeuvre seems similar. At least I discovered some good music out of this!"