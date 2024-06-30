Schoolboy Q Mocks Biden and Trump’s Golf Discussion in Presidential Debate: ‘Trump Definitely Cheated During the Club Championship'

During the debate, Biden claimed he’s a six handicap, which requires an immense level of skill to reach. According to NBC Miami, a handicap closer to zero means the player is considered a scratch golfer who shoots around par every time. Biden is basically saying he is better than most amateur golfers and shoots around the low 80s to high 70s.

Q’s hilarious take on the candidates' golf skills should come as no surprise, given the fact he’s an avid fan and player of the sport. His golf journey has brought him into new spaces and in front of some high-profile golfers. He was even featured in a Nike golf commercial where he spoke about his love of the sport.

“I got into it, and it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person,” said ScHoolboy in an interview in 2022. “Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad or certain things are going good, because of the attitude thing. It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life.”