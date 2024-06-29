Plies Gives Advice to Biden and Harris Following Presidential Debate With Trump: 'America Wanted to See U Spank His Lil Bad Azz'

Plies had a few words to get off his chest about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' election battle with Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump.

On Friday, the Florida artist shared a video on his social media accounts in which he gave his thoughts following the presidential debate between Biden and Trump. Plies wasn't satisfied with the current president's performance and felt he needed to give Trump the business as the former president did nothing but made a mockery of himself and democracy on Thursday night.

"America is not trying to vote for Donald J. Trump. They hate him," said Plies. "They still not willing to jump ship with you off of your performance last night. They hate him, trust me when I tell you that. Joe, everybody tuned in last night to watch you spank his little bad ass. They tuned in to see you discipline him and you ain't discipline him last night. You might have talked to him and yelled at him a couple times but you aint spank his little bad ass last night like everybody wanted."

Plies added that Trump went onstage and said nothing by lies and answered no questions due to his lack of policies and more. According to Plies, Biden had the ultimate opportunity to come out on top in the debate but floundered himself. In his caption, Plies said Biden and Harris must take this election seriously and prove they're willing to "die to save democracy."