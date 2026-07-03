Schoolboy Q

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Rappers have gotten older and garnered more disposable income—which means they are hitting the links even more. Here is a list of hip-hop's best golfers, and what we imagine their handicap looks like.
Steven Louis

Latest Stories

ScHoolboy Q
Music

ScHoolboy Q Announces New 'Thank Que' Album On Instagram

He hasn't revealed a release date yet.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Schoolboy Q.
Music

Schoolboy Q Says He Quit Smoking Weed to Inspire His Kids: 'You Can Do Anything'

Speaking with J.R. Smith, the TDE rapper's decision to kick the habit came after he had been smoking weed his "whole life."

Joe Price63 days ago
ScHoolboy Q performs on stage at Spilt Milk on December 7, 2025 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Schoolboy Q Responds to Speculation He's Using Ozempic: 'Never Been More Offended in My Life'

The Top Dawg rapper also shared that he works out at least six days a week.

Joe Price93 days ago
Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q
Music

Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Schoolboy Q at Australia Grand National Show

Dot is set to wrap up his 5-month-long Grand National Tour in Sydney, Australia this month.

tara mahadevan217 days ago
Advertisement
Album cover for "Oxymoron" by Schoolboy Q, featuring a masked figure and a child wearing a white bucket hat.
Music

Schoolboy Q's "Oxymoron" Picture Disc 2LP: How to Buy

The TDE rapper's 2014 album is available on picture disc vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff222 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a striped shirt stands against a blurred background.
Music

Schoolboy Q’s Comments on 'Checking In' Resurface Amid Big U’s Case

Q said people have called him just to "check in" when they arrived in Los Angeles.

Mark Elibert481 days ago
Doechii sits at a table, smiling. The room has a yellow wall, and there's a fruit bowl and cup on the table.
Music

Doechii Kicks Off 2025 With Expansive "Denial Is a River" Video

The song itself appears on Doechii's Grammy-nominated 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' project.

Trace William Cowen560 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a red hoodie and jeans on stage, raising one hand. A large crowd is visible in the background.
Music

Watch Kendrick Lamar Reunite With Ab-Soul at Holiday Toy Drive

Ab-Soul, Doechii, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, SZA and more were expected to perform at the annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive.

Jose Martinez581 days ago
Two images: Left, a person in a white cap holds a list, partially obscured. Right, Drake with braided hair and a diamond necklace.
Music

50 Cent Displays So-Called 'Drake Opp List' During Interview

"He was just winning consistently more than everybody else in the culture," 50 said of Drake.

Trace William Cowen583 days ago
Advertisement
Kendrick Lamar and the other members of Black Hippy standing together.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Raps 'Black Hippy Didn't Work Cause of Me' On "Heart Pt. 6"

The rapper also reflected on the group's rise.

Trey Alston601 days ago
Tyler the Creator
Music

This Is How Tyler, the Creator Wants You to Experience 'Chromakopia' for the First Time

The artist's new album arrived on a Monday rather than Friday, which has become an industry standard.

tara mahadevan626 days ago
tyler album cover
Music

Tyler, the Creator Opens the Doors to 'Chromakopia' With New Album

While Fridays are the industry standard, Tyler decided to buck that practice by rolling out his latest album on a Monday.

Trace William Cowen626 days ago
Alchemist and Schoolboy Q
Music

The Alchemist and Schoolboy Q Team Up on New Track "Ferraris In The Rain"

It's the lead single from the producer's upcoming album, 'The Genuine Articulate.'

Trey Alston674 days ago
Schoolboy Q and Ben Baller on the Par 3 podcast.
Style

Schoolboy Q Tells Ben Baller He Considered Robbing His Store Years Ago: 'I'm So Happy We Didn't'

Schoolboy Q added he was so glad he and his friends didn’t go through with it in this 2023 interview.

Joe Price700 days ago
Advertisement
Killa Kyleon, Schoolboy Q, and DJ Khaled are pictured at a music event. Killa Kyleon wears a black shirt, Schoolboy Q wears a white shirt and cap, DJ Khaled wears a hat
Music

SiR Announces Toronto Show Is Canceled, Responds to Schoolboy Q's Joke: ‘They Don’t Like Us’

This is the second show by a Top Dawg Entertainment artist that has been canceled.

Mark Elibert716 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App