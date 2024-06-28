Donald Trump left a lot of Americans wondering what he meant when he mentioned "Black jobs" during the first televised debate of the 2024 presidential election.

During the debate against Joe Biden, the Republican nominee responded to the only question about Black voters by making it about his rival's stance on immigration.

"The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border," said Trump. "They’re taking Black jobs now—and it could be 18, it could be 19, and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

This response, which is confusing on many levels, failed to address what he meant when he said "Black jobs." Is this some sort of delusional racist remark about "unskilled labor," or does he truly believe there's such a thing as "Black jobs" in America? Hell, what does he mean by "Hispanic jobs," in that case? And what did he mean about "something that's going to be the worst in our history," possibly the vaguest part of his response?

