People Are Trying to Figure Out WTF Trump Meant Ranting About 'Black Jobs' in Debate Against Biden

Trump suggested that immigrants were coming into the country and taking "Black jobs," whatever that means.

Jun 28, 2024
Donald Trump stands in front of a backdrop with the CNN logo and the word "President." He is wearing a suit with a white shirt and red tie
Anadolu via Getty Images
Donald Trump stands in front of a backdrop with the CNN logo and the word &quot;President.&quot; He is wearing a suit with a white shirt and red tie
Anadolu via Getty Images

Donald Trump left a lot of Americans wondering what he meant when he mentioned "Black jobs" during the first televised debate of the 2024 presidential election.

During the debate against Joe Biden, the Republican nominee responded to the only question about Black voters by making it about his rival's stance on immigration.

"The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border," said Trump. "They’re taking Black jobs now—and it could be 18, it could be 19, and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

This response, which is confusing on many levels, failed to address what he meant when he said "Black jobs." Is this some sort of delusional racist remark about "unskilled labor," or does he truly believe there's such a thing as "Black jobs" in America? Hell, what does he mean by "Hispanic jobs," in that case? And what did he mean about "something that's going to be the worst in our history," possibly the vaguest part of his response?

People who tuned into the debate between the two oldest presidential election nominees in U.S. history—Trump is 78, Biden is 81—were left stumped by Trump's comments. Check out some of the best responses to whatever Trump meant below.

me realizing the job market hasn’t been hiring because we weren’t applying to black jobs

pic.twitter.com/4BzGcbBo69

— 🦥’ (@slothtitss) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @slothtitss

Me searching for the “black jobs” on LinkedIn tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hZiUGHF5df

— 💛BeMy. (@BeMyFiasco) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @BeMyFiasco

Doing the application for the black jobs like pic.twitter.com/HUe7XNVqD9

— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @ib_2cute

"Black jobs" trending <<< pic.twitter.com/NH4CL7YUGT

— Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @MissSassbox

when my friends with black jobs find out i have a white one pic.twitter.com/2p7TwFusA1

— 🐅 Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoodsmusic) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @tigergoodsmusic

Trump said Hispanics are coming in to USA and taking Black jobs….

WHAT THE FUCK IS A BLACK JOB???!!

— Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @MightyKeef

Black folks finding out “immigrants are taking all the Black jobs” pic.twitter.com/HA4xp9IY9z

— Write Life (@TheQueenMuse1) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @TheQueenMuse1

“Ma’am, can we interest you in some Black jobs?”

Me: pic.twitter.com/SlDMazXv4Z

— Taylor Poindexter (@engineering_bae) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @engineering_bae

Black jobs? pic.twitter.com/cqfGCRJ153

— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @IAMNJERA

“Taking all the Black Jobs”

Black People across the United States:#Debate #BlackJobs pic.twitter.com/clMVeUMjSH

— Radio Raheem (@Nick_Courmon) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @Nick_Courmon

Then I asked myself, did I get the job because I was Black, or was it a Black Job? pic.twitter.com/KdD5bqv8tF

— Dom N' The City | NYC Food & Lifestyle (@DomNTheCity) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @DomNTheCity

Trump : “the blacks” ….”black jobs”

Me: pic.twitter.com/xnswh0r7QN

— Big Celleo From the Kokomo (@Cellustharula90) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @Cellustharula90

“Black jobs” is one of the craziest things I’ve heard. Which came right after “he’s being like a Palestinian, but a bad one.”

Holy shit.

— brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @brandonjinx

Define Black jobs and Hispanic jobs. QUICKLY.

— Natasha Lightfoot 🇦🇬 (@njlightfoot) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @njlightfoot

Trump trying to turn Black voters into bitter maga white voters “they’re taking Black jobs”……what the hell is a Black job?? #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/iTw5uTy7Fe

— Kamala The Last Airbender Harris (@carmenBwifemom) June 28, 2024
Twitter: @carmenBwifemom
Donald TrumpElectionsWTFPresidential DebateJoe BidenRacismTwitter ReactionsImmigration

