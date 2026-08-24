Pop Culture

Master P Responds to Backlash Over Slavery Comments: ‘You Can’t Twist the Truth’

The No Limit founder says critics created a “false narrative” around his comments about slavery.

Master P speaking on stage, wearing a striped suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Master P is responding to criticism over his recent comments about slavery, saying his message about moving forward and closing the racial wealth gap is being misrepresented.

The No Limit Records founder faced backlash after a clip from an interview with Forbes circulated across social media on Friday. In the clip, Master P argued that Black Americans shouldn't continue "going back to" or "harping on" slavery, suggesting that constantly focusing on the past can contribute to what he described as a "negative mindset."

As the remarks spread across social media, some viewers accused the New Orleans mogul of minimizing the lasting effects of slavery and systemic racism.

Master P has now pushed back against that interpretation.

"For the ones in the back that can't hear," he said in a response video. "Stop making them false narratives. I love my people."

He then clarified that his larger point wasn't about ignoring history, but instead focusing on what can be done to improve the future.

"That's what I mean about we can't change the past but we can change the future by bridging the wealth gap," he continued. "That's what Master P said, you can't twist the truth."

P also shared his response on Instagram and reposted the original Forbes interview clip with another message emphasizing business and personal responsibility.

"You got to have integrity, do good business…and doors will open," he wrote.

During the original interview, Master P similarly argued that integrity and strong business practices can create opportunities.

"You just gotta have integrity and do good business, and these doors will open up," he said.

His comments quickly sparked debate, particularly over whether acknowledging the continuing effects of slavery and discrimination should be considered dwelling on the past.

"He can't hear and refuses to understand that the only way to bridge the wealth gap is through reparations; that's why US Slavery, Jim Crow, legal segregation, and the government's role in those practices and policies are always part of the conversation," one X user wrote.

Another critic offered a more concise response: "Remembering is not harping tho smh Black celebrities are trippy."

Master P's perspective is rooted in a success story he's frequently discussed throughout his career. After growing up in New Orleans' Calliope Projects, he transformed No Limit Records into a music empire before expanding into numerous businesses and philanthropic efforts.

The rapper and entrepreneur has frequently encouraged financial literacy, ownership and entrepreneurship within the Black community, themes that appear to be at the center of his latest remarks.

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