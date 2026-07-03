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After years away from the microphone, Master P returns with a new album, 'No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes,' released in coordination with No Limit’s Verzuz against Cash Money at ComplexCon. We spoke with the mogul about his long-awaited return to music.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From classic posse cuts to platinum-selling anthems, these are the essential tracks that defined Master P's No Limit Records.Brendan Frederick
Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen
Master P was asked about feuds that are "becoming really public and kind of crossing the lines of safety," with the interviewer singling out Drake and Kanye.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady