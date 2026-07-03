Master P

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(L-R) Master P and Birdman.
Music

Cash Money and No Limit Announce Joint Tour: 'It's About to Be Epic!'

The announcement comes less than a year after both labels participated in 'VERZUZ' during ComplexCon 2025.

Jose Martinez32 days ago
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Bow Wow attends Jermaine Dupri and Friends: After Dark at Troubadour on January 28, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Romeo Miller and Master P attend the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2 at Magic Box on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Bow Wow Says He ‘Never Beefed’ With Romeo Miller: ‘The Fans Made It a Thing'

The rapper denied dissing Romeo on 2005 song "Fresh Azimiz."

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
A man wearing a black cap with white lettering, sunglasses, and a gray hoodie sits against a pink background.
Music

Cam’ron Says Fans at Cash Money/No Limit Verzuz Missed the Real History

Cam’ron reflects on the recent Cash Money/No Limit Verzuz and its deep New Orleans roots.

Mark Elibert248 days ago
Master P in a camo jacket with sunglasses, and DJ Paul in a white T-shirt, both wearing necklaces.
Music

Master P Mourns Death of Young Bleed With AI-Generated Cover of Late Rapper’s “My Balls & My Word”

Master P honored Young Bleed after his sudden death from a brain aneurysm.

Mark Elibert255 days ago
A person in a camouflage jacket and sunglasses stands on stage with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Master P Says 'We All Won' No Limit–Cash Money Verzuz

"The world never expected to see that."

Mark Elibert255 days ago
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HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - JUNE 27: Young Bleed attends the Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Reunion at The Orion Amphitheater on June 27, 2025 in Huntsville, Alabama.
Music

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

The Baton Rouge rapper got his start with No Limit Records in the '90s.

Joe Price256 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 18: Percy Miller aka Master P performs with The Soul Rebels during 2025 NOLA Funk Fest at Spanish Plaza on October 18, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Master P Says He Picked What Fans Wanted to Hear for Verzuz

The No Limit Records founder said it was "tough" to select ten songs to compete against Cash Money Records.

Jaelani Turner-Williams263 days ago
(L-R) LeBron James and Mia X.
Music

LeBron James Hails Mia X As Star of Cash Money Vs. No Limit Verzuz

Others agreed with him about her performance at the event that took place at ComplexCon in Las Vegas this weekend.

Trey Alston265 days ago
Master P wearing sunglasses, smiling, sitting in front of a cabinet with the Complex logo visible.
Music

Master P Teases No Limit, Cash Money 'Verzuz' at ComplexCon: 'The Soldiers Gon' Be in the Building'

The No Limit founder views the much-anticipated showdown as more of a celebration than a competition.

Trace William Cowen268 days ago
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A man in a white shirt and cap holds a microphone. Next to him, text announces Verzuz at ComplexCon, featuring Cash Money vs. No Limit Records, live from Las Vegas on October 25th.
Music

'The Joe Budden Podcast' Debates Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz at ComplexCon

The podcast crew thinks Juvenile, B.G., and Mystikal will be key factors to this Verzuz battle.

Mark Elibert269 days ago
A man with a beard and cap performs on stage with a microphone, under blue lighting, in front of a cheering crowd.
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Clika' Trailer from Rancho Humilde

In the upcoming film starring Jay Dee and Master P, a small-town Mexican-American artist gets catapulted into stardom and has to navigate the dark side of fame

Alex Ocho282 days ago
Poster for the return of Verzuz at ComplexCon, featuring Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records, live from Las Vegas on October 25th.
Music

'Verzuz' to Return at ComplexCon 2025 With Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records

The return of 'Verzuz' will take place on Oct. 25 during ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Complex Staff283 days ago
Master P
Music

Master P on Being a 'Better Communicator’ to His Kids: ’There’s No Perfect Parent'

He reflected on his relationships with his children in a new interview.

Trey Alston378 days ago
Ye in casual attire outside, and Master P in a cream blazer at an indoor event.
Music

Ye Gives Master P His Flowers While Continuing to Build 'Bully' Hype: 'My Hero'

Ye is shouting out his personal "hero" as work continues on 'Bully.'

Trace William Cowen543 days ago
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Man wearing sunglasses and a suit, standing outdoors with buildings and trees in the background.
Life

Master P Reflects on Tragic New Orleans Truck Attack That Left 15 Dead

The rapper said the city will bounce back and become even stronger than before.

Mark Elibert560 days ago

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