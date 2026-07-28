Master P Recalls Brother's Death and Their Mother's Silent Grief: 'She Stopped Talking'

Master P is opening up about one of the darkest chapters of his life, revealing how the loss of his brother Kevin Miller to gun violence forever changed his family and ultimately inspired him to take a different path. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the rap mogul and entrepreneur was asked how parents can cope with the pain of losing a child to substance abuse or violence, Master P acknowledged there are no easy answers but said finding the right support made a difference in his own healing. "You need to get Christian counseling," he said. "That's what worked for me. Everybody just says, 'I'm gonna go to a counselor.' You need to get Christian counseling because it needs to be from the Bible... Anybody can sit down and communicate with you, but you're like, 'Bro, you don't know what I'm going through.'"

The No Limit Records founder then reflected on the devastating aftermath of his older brother's death, describing how deeply it affected his mother. "When my brother died, my mom stopped talking," he recalled. "She stopped talking, dog." He added, "That's why I changed my life because I'm like, 'I don't want to put this lady through this no more. She didn't even want to talk to nobody no more." Master P said his desire to make something positive out of his life became rooted in wanting to make his mother proud after everything she had endured. "If I could do something good, I know my mom would be proud," he said. "She ain't deserve that."

The rapper also used the moment to speak directly to young people, urging them to be honest with their parents instead of hiding dangerous behavior. "I want anybody watching this, the kids that's watching this, y'all need to get this," he said. "Stop lying to your parents because that's what me and my brother was doing." Master P explained that despite their young age, he and his brother were already living a dangerous lifestyle long before many adults realized it. Even as he lived a double life, Master P said he still respected his grandmother, remembering how she would discipline him without knowing the dangers he had been involved in. "My grandma would come out there and whoop me, pull my ear and all that," he said with a laugh. "I'd say, 'Yes, ma'am,' and then go right back outside."

Master P has often credited the loss of Kevin, who was killed in New Orleans in 1990, as one of the defining moments of his life.