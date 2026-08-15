Master P Has 'Moved On' From Snoop Cereal, Says People Want 'Healthy' Food

Master P has pivoted from his line of cereal with Snoop Dogg to creating healthier alternatives for consumers.

The No Limit Records founder spoke about the demise of his Snoop Cereal collaboration on a recent episode of The Enterprise Zone podcast.

The now-defunct cereal brand, formerly Snoop Loopz, was announced in 2022 as a product under the Broadus Foods corporation, but after having to change the cereal's name due to trademark purposes and claiming discrimination against Walmart and Post Consumer Brands, the business has ceased.

"We got over it, then we all moved on," P said around the 53-minute mark of the video below. "The customers, they want more healthy cereal. So we going into the Miller Family Foods to where we're going to give the customers a healthy alternative."