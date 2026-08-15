Master P Has 'Moved On' From Snoop Cereal, Says People Want 'Healthy' Food

Key Takeaways
- Master P says he and Snoop Dogg have "moved on" from their Snoop Cereal venture after trademark issues and alleged discrimination involving Walmart and Post Consumer Brands.
- He plans to rebrand the now-defunct cereal under his Miller Family Foods company, aiming to offer a healthier alternative that matches what he says customers claim to want.
- Walmart, which Master P and Snoop accused of keeping Snoop Cereal off shelves, told NPR it was initially excited about the product but said consumer demand "did not meet expectations."
Master P has pivoted from his line of cereal with Snoop Dogg to creating healthier alternatives for consumers.
The No Limit Records founder spoke about the demise of his Snoop Cereal collaboration on a recent episode of The Enterprise Zone podcast.
The now-defunct cereal brand, formerly Snoop Loopz, was announced in 2022 as a product under the Broadus Foods corporation, but after having to change the cereal's name due to trademark purposes and claiming discrimination against Walmart and Post Consumer Brands, the business has ceased.
"We got over it, then we all moved on," P said around the 53-minute mark of the video below. "The customers, they want more healthy cereal. So we going into the Miller Family Foods to where we're going to give the customers a healthy alternative."
"And let's see. Because everybody say they want something healthy, but y'all still buying Froot Loops and the rest of the stuff, but you want me to make something healthy," he joked.
Master P then confirmed that he plans to rebrand Snoop Cereal under his food corporation. In early 2024, Master P and Snoop claimed that Snoop Cereal was intentionally being kept off shelves by Walmart and Post, writing in a 34-page lawsuit that the products kept in stockrooms were "coded to not be put out on the store shelves."
In a statement provided to NPR, Walmart said that despite initial excitement to market Snoop Cereal, they were "disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations."