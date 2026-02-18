Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa Dead at 25

Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The Jacksonville rapper, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced deceased at 11:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. The news was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by Complex. The rapper’s cause of death has not been released.

According to his Ticketmaster page, Poppa was scheduled to perform at the Fillmore in New Orleans on March 21. The rapper released his last single, “Out of Town Bae” on February 13.