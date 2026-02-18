Music

Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa Dead at 25

The CMG artist, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was reportedly pronounced deceased on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The Jacksonville rapper, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced deceased at 11:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. The news was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by Complex. The rapper’s cause of death has not been released.

According to his Ticketmaster page, Poppa was scheduled to perform at the Fillmore in New Orleans on March 21. The rapper released his last single, “Out of Town Bae” on February 13.

In 2022, Lil Poppa was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) off the strength of his mixtape series Under Investigation. The last installment, Under Investigation 3, was released in 2022.

Lil Poppa released several albums in the last few years, including Almost Normal Again in 2025. The LP featured singles “Bout My Respect” and “Myself Again” and included collaborations with Yungeen Ace, Mozzy and more. Following the album’s release, Poppa embarked on the twenty-date Almost Normal Again Tour and previously joined his “Falling Fast” collaborator Rod Wave on the Last Lap Tour.

This story is being updated.

Related Stories

Dave Chappelle in a beige coat and sunglasses, standing outdoors among a group of people, some wearing masks.
Pop Culture

Dave Chapelle Lays Flowers at Alex Pretti Memorial in Minneapolis

The comedian was in Minneapolis to perform two shows.

tara mahadevan213 days ago
Jesse Jackson sitting at a desk in an office filled with awards and plaques, with his nameplate visible.
Life

Jesse Jackson, Civil Rights Leader, Dead at 84

“A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless,” Jackson’s family said in a statement.

Trace William Cowen213 days ago
(L-R) Uncle Luke and Donald Trump.
Music

Uncle Luke Says He's Running for Congress, Claims He Can Talk to Donald Trump

The 2 Live Crew legend has officially announced that he's getting back into Florida politics.

Will Lavin213 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App