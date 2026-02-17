Music

Uncle Luke Says He's Running for Congress, Claims He Can Talk to Donald Trump

The 2 Live Crew legend has officially announced that he's getting back into Florida politics.

(L-R) Uncle Luke and Donald Trump.
Matias Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Uncle Luke has announced his official 2026 congressional run for Florida’s 20th District — and it sounds as if he already has a list of issues he wants to tackle.

Appearing as a guest on This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg on Sunday (February 15), the rap icon (real name Luther Campbell) told the show’s host that he’s "going to run for Congress for CD 20."

Ending weeks of speculation, the 60-year-old, who has spent the last six years transforming the Red Raiders from a one win football team to a regional championship contender, said that the reason it took him so long to make a political run was because he can’t do two things at once.

"If you know anything about coaching, it’s year round. You know? You gotta be a father, you gotta run your business, but then you coach year round," he explained. "I didn’t want to do the kids a disservice while I was doing that."

After Milberg revisited Uncle Luke’s "special election" run for Mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2011 and asked why he decided to step back into Florida politics now, the 2 Live Crew founder said now was the "perfect timing" for his return.

Adding that his decision to run was to help what he called an "underserved district," he claimed that if current sitting congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick "was doing her job" then he wouldn’t have gotten in the race.

After listening to "the heartbreak" of people in the district, Luke identified that some of the specific issues he wants to tackle include housing, job losses, and automated sugar cane production.

The issue he called "the most pressing" that the district is facing is the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants. Federal courts recently blocked the Trump administration’s attempts to end TPS protections, affecting 300,000 people in the district.

"Who are you going to who and not to cut you off but in this race, who’s gonna be able to go talk to Marco Rubio, who's going to be able to go talk to Donald Trump? Me, I’m the only one that can do that," Uncle Luke declared.

He then claimed to have Senator Marco Rubio "on speed dial," explaining that his bipartisan connections are a key advantage to his potential election.

As far as how he will raise campaign funds for his run, Campbell claimed that he’ll receive support from the artists he’s produced and worked with throughout his career. "Every artist, every artist that I produce and every artist by creating southern hip-hop, will be donating to this campaign," he said.

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