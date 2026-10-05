Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Brooklyn-based designer and artist Kaws to introduce a new iteration of their Air Jordan 4 collab in 2027.
According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on X, a new Kaws x Air Jordan 4 (style code: JU4624-002) will release next summer for $500. There are currently no leaked images of the collab, but the sneaker is expected to sport a dark grey makeup. It’s worth mentioning that the pair shown above is the duo’s first Air Jordan 4 collab from 2017.
Kaws and Jordan Brand previously released two Air Jordan 4 collabs in ‘17. The first all-grey iteration arrived in March and then a black-based version dropped in November. Both styles came equipped with a premium suede construction and covered in Kaws’ signature hands logo throughout the upper. The sneaker also has a glow-in-the-dark outsole.
At the time of writing, the 2027 Kaws x Air Jordan 4 collab has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look, in the coming months.