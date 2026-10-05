Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Brooklyn-based designer and artist Kaws to introduce a new iteration of their Air Jordan 4 collab in 2027.

According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on X, a new Kaws x Air Jordan 4 (style code: JU4624-002) will release next summer for $500. There are currently no leaked images of the collab, but the sneaker is expected to sport a dark grey makeup. It’s worth mentioning that the pair shown above is the duo’s first Air Jordan 4 collab from 2017.