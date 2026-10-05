Sneakers

Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Collab Rumored to Release in 2027

Here's what to know about next year's Kaws x Air Jordan 4 release.

Kaws x Air Jordan 4
A new Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is rumored to drop in 2027. Via Flight Club

Jordan Brand is reportedly reconnecting with Brooklyn-based designer and artist Kaws to introduce a new iteration of their Air Jordan 4 collab in 2027.

According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Sneakermarketro on X, a new Kaws x Air Jordan 4 (style code: JU4624-002) will release next summer for $500. There are currently no leaked images of the collab, but the sneaker is expected to sport a dark grey makeup. It’s worth mentioning that the pair shown above is the duo’s first Air Jordan 4 collab from 2017.

Kaws and Jordan Brand previously released two Air Jordan 4 collabs in ‘17. The first all-grey iteration arrived in March and then a black-based version dropped in November. Both styles came equipped with a premium suede construction and covered in Kaws’ signature hands logo throughout the upper. The sneaker also has a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

At the time of writing, the 2027 Kaws x Air Jordan 4 collab has yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look, in the coming months.

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