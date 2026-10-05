OG 3Three Remains Free as Feds Fail to Reverse Bond

OG 3Three is still free.
An attempt by federal prosecutors to revoke the $200,000 bond granted to the rapper, who is facing robbery and firearms charges stemming from a violent incident in Houston earlier this year that also involved AllStar JR and NBA Ben10, was denied on Monday (Oct. 5).
Judge Drew B. Tipton disagreed with the feds’ argument, made late last month, that an earlier decision made by a magistrate judge to release OG 3Three (real name Roderick Jean-Pierre) in advance of trial was mistaken, because the rapper is a danger to the community and a flight risk.
Tipton denied the feds’ request, which means that OG 3Three’s bond will remain in place.
The rapper’s lawyer, Cordt Akers, told Complex that the decision serves as a preview of things to come.
“Now not one but two separate federal judges have determined Mr. Jean-Pierre is not a danger to anyone,” he said via email. “When we get our day in court, we expect a jury to do the same.”
OG 3Three and NBA Ben10 are accused of taking part in a robbery of AllStar JR at Confessions, a restaurant in Houston, this past spring. AllStar JR is accused of grabbing a gun during the robbery attempt and shooting, leading to a gun battle that left NBA Ben10 paralyzed.
Akers claimed in a letter to the case’s judge that while his client was present for the robbery, he did not participate. The attorney also said that during a post-robbery fight between JR and NBA Ben10, OG 3Three threw four punches and then left. He went on to claim that the rapper was not present for AllStar JR allegedly shooting NBA Ben10.