Featured
In the social media era, rap's most violent, disrespectful, and shocking songs (like "Who I Smoke") are going viral, fanning the flames of local beefs.Andre Gee
Jacksonville is home to one of the most explosive rap scenes in the country right now. Here's everything you need to know about the city's rising rappers.Eric Wells
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo