Dave Chapelle Lays Flowers at Alex Pretti Memorial in Minneapolis

As seen in the clip below, the comedian approached Pretti’s memorial in Minneapolis and laid flowers down. Chappelle was in town for a set of shows on Sunday and Monday.

According to a description from one of the venues, the Grand Casino Arena, Chappelle arrived in Minneapolis to show his support for the community.

“Dave Chappelle is ‘pulling up’ on the Twin Cities to stand with a community at the center of events that should unite all Americans in defense of civil rights, human dignity, and the principles we claim to hold sacred,” a description of his Monday night event read on the Grand Casino Arena website.

“Chappelle's decision to perform in Minnesota exemplifies his decades-long commitment to showing up for communities in crisis and using comedy as a force for connection and solidarity,” the description added.

“His presence represents more than entertainment; it's a statement of respect, unity, and unwavering support for the region's residents. The people of Minneapolis and Saint Paul have stood up with remarkable courage and resilience, demanding accountability and justice in the face of extraordinary circumstances.”

While it appears Chappelle hasn’t yet said anything outright about ICE, the 52-year-old has always been outspoken and candid about political and social issues.