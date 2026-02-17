Pop Culture

Dave Chapelle Lays Flowers at Alex Pretti Memorial in Minneapolis

The comedian was in Minneapolis to perform two shows.

Dave Chappelle in a beige coat and sunglasses, standing outdoors among a group of people, some wearing masks.
Jacopo Raule via Getty

Dave Chappelle paid his respects to Alex Pretti.

As seen in the clip below, the comedian approached Pretti’s memorial in Minneapolis and laid flowers down. Chappelle was in town for a set of shows on Sunday and Monday.

According to a description from one of the venues, the Grand Casino Arena, Chappelle arrived in Minneapolis to show his support for the community.

“Dave Chappelle is ‘pulling up’ on the Twin Cities to stand with a community at the center of events that should unite all Americans in defense of civil rights, human dignity, and the principles we claim to hold sacred,” a description of his Monday night event read on the Grand Casino Arena website.

“Chappelle's decision to perform in Minnesota exemplifies his decades-long commitment to showing up for communities in crisis and using comedy as a force for connection and solidarity,” the description added.

“His presence represents more than entertainment; it's a statement of respect, unity, and unwavering support for the region's residents. The people of Minneapolis and Saint Paul have stood up with remarkable courage and resilience, demanding accountability and justice in the face of extraordinary circumstances.”

While it appears Chappelle hasn’t yet said anything outright about ICE, the 52-year-old has always been outspoken and candid about political and social issues.

In late January, Pretti was fatally shot by DHS agents in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old was a US citizen, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara later confirmed that Pretti had no violent criminal history, only minor traffic violations. He was carrying a concealed handgun when he was shot by federal agents, and possessed a valid permit to carry a firearm. Pretti worked as an ICU nurse at the Veterans Affairs hospital system.

In January, a woman in Minneapolis, Renee Good, was also killed during a separate enforcement action involving ICE agents.

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