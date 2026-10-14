KATSEYE Releases Emotive Black-and-White Visual for “Unloveu”

KATSEYE slows the tempo in the new video for “Unloveu,” the fourth single from their latest EP, Wild. On Tuesday, KATSEYE, which currently consists of members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung, released the black-and-white visualizer for “Unloveu.” The Jeff Rattanong-directed visual places the ladies in different spaces in a vacant loft that oversees the city before they reunite outside.

“Unloveu” follows previous Wild singles “Pinky Up,” “Animal” and “Hootie Fruitti, which all arrived ahead of the EP’s August 14 release. Within the last year, two Katseye members, Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza, have taken temporary hiatuses from the group for mental health reasons, which the remaining members have publicly addressed. While Sophia will return to the group in 2027, Manon’s departure is indefinite.

On Friday (Oct. 16), the girl group will release their Disney documentary KATSEYE: Wild Hearts, and two days later, perform at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles. Through November, KATSEYE will be on The Wildworld Tour, which has twenty-one dates left before concluding with two performances in Mexico City on Nov. 27 and 28.