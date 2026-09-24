KATSEYE's 'Wild Hearts' Documentary Heads to Disney+ and Hulu in October

KATSEYE have announced that their new documentary, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, will arrive on streaming next month.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the film is set to land on Disney+ and Hulu on October 16. It follows the global girl group — made up of members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeung, and Manon Bannerman — from their time competing in the Dream Academy survival show to becoming chart-topping hitmakers.

The film features new interviews with the individual group members along with never-before-seen footage of their highs, setbacks, and sacrifices along the way.