KATSEYE's 'Wild Hearts' Documentary Heads to Disney+ and Hulu in October

Key Takeaways
- KATSEYE will release the Nadia Hallgren-directed documentary WILD HEARTS on Disney+ and Hulu on October 16.
- The film traces the group’s journey from Dream Academy to chart success through new interviews and unseen footage of their breakthroughs, setbacks, and sacrifices.
- The documentary covers Manon Bannerman's February 2026 hiatus, while the group will perform on Saturday Night Live's Season 52 premiere on September 26.
KATSEYE have announced that their new documentary, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, will arrive on streaming next month.
Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the film is set to land on Disney+ and Hulu on October 16. It follows the global girl group — made up of members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeung, and Manon Bannerman — from their time competing in the Dream Academy survival show to becoming chart-topping hitmakers.
The film features new interviews with the individual group members along with never-before-seen footage of their highs, setbacks, and sacrifices along the way.
Some of the behind-the-scenes moments include a look at Manon Bannerman's hiatus, which she took in February 2026 in order to focus on her "health and wellbeing."
"She will forever be such an integral part of the journey of KATSEYE, and of course she’s included in the film," Lara Raj told Entertainment Tonight at the film's premiere.
KATSEYE will serve as the musical guest on the Season 52 premiere of Saturday Night Live on September 26. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will be on hosting duties.