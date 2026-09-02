KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel Shows Fans Her Swollen Ankle After Injury Skeptics Emerge

Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE is putting skeptics to rest.

On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old singer sharing a photo of her visibly swollen ankle during a Weverse livestream that followed the opening night of the group's Wildworld Tour at Dublin's 3Arena on Sept. 1.

When Skiendiel then appeared onstage in Dublin, some social media users pointed to her return to performing as reason to doubt the injury ever happened. Although she did not directly address the critics, Skiendiel spoke about the injury during the livestream.

“I sprained it on Monday last week. It was so swollen,” she said during the livestream, as seen in the 28-minute mark in the video linked below. “It was the size of a tennis ball, guys.”