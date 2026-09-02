Music

KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel Shows Fans Her Swollen Ankle After Injury Skeptics Emerge

The singer sustained the injury while rehearsing for the group's Wildworld Tour.

KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel in a red floral dress poses against a purple backdrop.
Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE is putting skeptics to rest.

On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old singer sharing a photo of her visibly swollen ankle during a Weverse livestream that followed the opening night of the group's Wildworld Tour at Dublin's 3Arena on Sept. 1.

When Skiendiel then appeared onstage in Dublin, some social media users pointed to her return to performing as reason to doubt the injury ever happened. Although she did not directly address the critics, Skiendiel spoke about the injury during the livestream.

“I sprained it on Monday last week. It was so swollen,” she said during the livestream, as seen in the 28-minute mark in the video linked below. “It was the size of a tennis ball, guys.”

She then shared with viewers a photo of her ankle, showing a visible bruise, adding, “It's still a little bit swollen, but it feels a lot better.”

Skiendiel sustained an injury while rehearsing for their world tour. The six-member group, whose members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are currently out on health-related hiatuses, was forced to pull out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival last Saturday.

Despite not performing, Skiendiel, along with members Yoonchae Jeong and Lara Raj made a surprise appearance at the Daisy Chain Fields to introduce the Baby2Baby non-profit.

It was previously announced that Laforteza will miss all of the Wildworld Tour’s European and UK tour dates, including stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen. It remains unclear if and when Bannerman will return to the group.

The Wildworld Tour’s North American run begins on Oct. 13 in Miami’s Kaseya Center and will run through Nov. 27 in Mexico City. KATSEYE arrived at the run fresh off their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with their EP Wild.

Shop for KATSEYE music and merch at Complex.

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