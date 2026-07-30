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KATSEYE Reveals Full Tracklist for 'WILD' EP

The global girl group dropped the six-track tracklist for their third EP, set for release on Aug. 14.

Five members of KATSEYE performing on stage in colorful, elaborate outfits with floral and ribbon details, against a vibrant pink backdrop.
Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images

KATSEYE has officially released the tracklist for their third EP, WILD, just two weeks ahead of its Aug. 14 release.

The group shared the full tracklist on Thursday (July 30) through the official @katseyeworld account. The project runs six tracks in total: five main cuts plus one retailer exclusive bonus track.

Here's the full WILD EP tracklist:

1. "Pinky Up" (2:11)
2. "Animal" (2:38)
3. "Hootie Frutti" (2:16)
4. "Bel Air" (3:31)
5. "That Way" (2:54)
6. "Unloveu" (3:53) - Retailer exclusive bonus track

The release is fronted by Ed Sheeran co-written lead single "Animal," which arrived July 24.

The "Animal" video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, who also helmed KATSEYE's "Gnarly" and "Touch" visuals, features a cameo from Academy Award-nominated actress Demi Moore.

"Pinky Up," the EP's opener, got its live premiere first when KATSEYE performed it during their Coachella debut earlier this year.

WILD is the follow-up to BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200.

Two days before the EP lands, KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, a documentary film, opens for a limited theatrical run on Aug. 12.

EYEKONS: Stay tuned for more exciting news from KATSEYE and Complex. In the meantime, you can shop for all things KATSEYE, including their new WILD EP, at Complex Shop.

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