KATSEYE Reveals Full Tracklist for 'WILD' EP

KATSEYE has officially released the tracklist for their third EP, WILD, just two weeks ahead of its Aug. 14 release. The group shared the full tracklist on Thursday (July 30) through the official @katseyeworld account. The project runs six tracks in total: five main cuts plus one retailer exclusive bonus track.

Here's the full WILD EP tracklist:

1. "Pinky Up" (2:11)

2. "Animal" (2:38)

3. "Hootie Frutti" (2:16)

4. "Bel Air" (3:31)

5. "That Way" (2:54)

6. "Unloveu" (3:53) - Retailer exclusive bonus track The release is fronted by Ed Sheeran co-written lead single "Animal," which arrived July 24. The "Animal" video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, who also helmed KATSEYE's "Gnarly" and "Touch" visuals, features a cameo from Academy Award-nominated actress Demi Moore. "Pinky Up," the EP's opener, got its live premiere first when KATSEYE performed it during their Coachella debut earlier this year.

EYEKONS: Stay tuned for more exciting news from KATSEYE and Complex. In the meantime, you can shop for all things KATSEYE, including their new WILD EP, at Complex Shop.