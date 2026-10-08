KATSEYE’s Sophia Is Rejoining the Group Early Next Year After Mental Health Hiatus

Sophia Laforteza will officially return to KATSEYE. In a statement shared to their official social media accounts, the group’s record label HYBE x Geffen confirmed on Thursday (Oct. 8) that the 23-year-old singer will resume group activities beginning the first week of January 2027.

“We are happy to share that Sophia will resume group activities with KATSEYE beginning the first week of January 2027,” read the statement. “Sophia has been prioritizing her health and well-being with our full support and resources.” The label also confirmed that Laforteza will not participate in their WILDWORLD Tour in North America nor other “promotional activities” for the remainder of the year. “We are incredibly grateful to EYEKONS for the continued love, support, and understanding you've shown Sophia and KATSEYE,” the statement continued. “Thank you for standing by her, and we look forward to celebrating her return with you in the new year.”

In a statement shared to her Instagram Story, Laforteza thanked fans for giving her "patience, grace, and understanding." "Your kindness during this time has given me more strength than you know," she wrote. "It hasn't been easy, but I have been putting in the work by receiving the care I need, learning the tools to better support myself, and doing everything I can to nurture my well-being." Laforteza said it "pains" her "deeply" to miss on the remaining dates of the WILDWORLD Tour but that she will "use this time to continue training and get myself to where I need to be again." "I can't wait to share the stage with my sisters again and look out to all of you! Please continue to support and cheer on my girls!!! Trust that we've been keeping in touch, and know that you are always on my mind," she added. "How I miss you, EYEKONS. Thank you for giving me the grace to take care of myself. And please, take care of yourselves, too. I love you!! See you soon!!! [heart emoji]" In the meantime, Laforteza’s bandmates Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung will continue as a quartet. KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman remains on a hiatus that began in February and it’s unclear when she will return.

Laforteza confirmed her hiatus in August over health concerns. "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first," she wrote at the time. "I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

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