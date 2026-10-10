Girls' Generation Reunites for 2027 Seasons Greetings Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Tiffany Young teased a "big" and "fun era for the fans," while Yuri said the members have started planning music and a world tour, though SM Entertainment has not formally announced either.

The merchandise set should open for pre-orders soon and ship in late 2026, ahead of the group's 20th anniversary in August 2027.

Girls' Generation are reuniting all eight members for its 2027 Season’s Greetings package, marking the group’s first eight-member edition since 2017 and first official full-group activity in several years.

Girls' Generation are reuniting with all of its members back in one frame. On Friday (October 9), the legendary K-pop group's official social channels posted teaser images for its "2027 Season's Greetings" merchandise package. All eight members of the group — which includes Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany Young, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun — all appear together in the images.

The package is the group's first eight-member Season's Greetings since 2017 and its first official full-group activity in several years.

The caption circulating with an earlier teaser read: "A little world is waiting inside, filled with memories, wishes, and moments made for us."

Girls' Generation debuted on August 5, 2007 under SM Entertainment, which puts the group's 20th anniversary in August 2027.

Both of the previous milestones came with full-scale music. The sixth album Holiday Night arrived for the 10th anniversary in 2017 and debuted atop the Billboard World Albums chart, selling more than 160,000 physical copies, per Billboard. The group’s 15th anniversary album, FOREVER 1, landed in August 2022 as the first full-group comeback in five years. In a recent interview with Forbes, Tiffany Young hinted that Girls' Generation's 20th anniversary will be "big" and "a fun era for the fans." Yuri went further in September during an episode of the South Korean web series Limit Trip, "We are already working hard on meetings to do something for the 20th anniversary and from now on we have to start making music one by one," she said during the episode.

When asked whether a nationwide tour was coming, Yuri replied: "What are you talking about? We are going on a world tour." Girls' Generation’s 2027 Season's Greetings set is expected to open for pre-order soon and ship in late 2026. An album or world tour tied to the group's 20th anniversary remains formally unannounced by SM Entertainment.

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