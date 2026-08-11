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ESCO x KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Cards: Now Available on Complex

The official KATSEYE x ESCO Trading Cards, in celebration of their new EP, WILD, and tour just dropped on Complex.

Five fashion-themed cards featuring models named Danie, Lara, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae, each styled uniquely.
Complex

ESCO Trading Cards is back with its biggest retail move yet. The brand's officially licensed ESCO x KATSEYE WILD Trading Cards arrive August 14 at Target stores nationwide and on Complex now, representing the first major national retail expansion for ESCO since its relaunch.

ESCO x KATSEYE “WILD” Trading Cards

The set was created to celebrate KATSEYE's third EP which also releases August 14, along with the group's accompanying WILD EP and tour.

Each pack contains nine official KATSEYE trading cards plus one sequentially numbered foil card. The full collection spans 50 all-new card subjects designed exclusively for the 2026 release. Collectors chasing rarer pulls will find 20 foil parallel variations of every card, numbered sequentially from /800 all the way down to coveted one-of-one editions. Randomly inserted throughout the set are hand-signed autograph cards from KATSEYE members Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae.

Relaunch of ESCO Trading Cards

ESCO traces its roots to Chicago, where it was founded in 1901 as Exhibit Supply Company. The brand helped shape the modern trading card industry by producing collectibles centered on entertainers and cultural figures. Following its relaunch, ESCO returned with a focus on music, entertainment, and contemporary culture, building premium licensed collectibles that connect today's artists with fans across the world.

Where to Buy ESCO x KATSEYE

The ESCO x KATSEYE WILD Trading Cards are available beginning August 14 at Target stores nationwide and on Complex while supplies last. More information about ESCO Trading Cards can be found at escotradingcards.com.

The 2026 ESCO x KATSEYE "WILD" Trading Card Pack is available to shop on Complex now for $10.

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