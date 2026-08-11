In the span of two and a half years, KATSEYE has gone from a reality-TV contestants to one of pop's most dominant new acts. The takeover has gone as planned, with one wrinkle: they still haven't released an album. The six-member group has built their career on one-off EPs instead. Their third one, Wild, drops this week, on August 14, 2026, and it comes alongside a documentary. With their latest release upon us, here's everything you need to know about KATSEYE’s Wild EP.

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What Is KATSEYE’s Wild EP?

KATSEYE's Wild is the group's third EP, out August 14, 2026, through HYBE and Geffen Records. It follows Beautiful Chaos, which arrived on June 27, 2025. What's interesting is that Wild, an English-language release, is being framed by the group as the start of a new era. In an interview with the Associated Press, Lara Raj spoke about that shift: "It's an evolution. For us, it's a really meaningful and beautiful evolution. There's a physical piece of us in this music more than ever before. So that's very special to us, and I feel like that will be heard by the fans."

Who Is KATSEYE?

KATSEYE is a six-member girl group formed in 2023 through a joint venture between HYBE and Geffen Records, built using the same development methodologies and practices that have become standard in K-pop.

The group's formation was documented in the Netflix series KATSEYE: Pop Star Academy, which followed the selection process: the six members were chosen from over 120,000 submissions, with finalists competing via The Dream Academy. Here are the members of KATSEYE and where they're from:

Daniela Avanzini (22), Atlanta

Lara Raj (20), Los Angeles

Manon Bannerman (24), Lucerne, Switzerland

Megan Skiendiel (20), Honolulu, Hawaii

Sophia Laforteza (23), born in New York but raised in Manila, Philippines

Yoonchae Jeung (18), Seoul, South Korea

What's Happening With Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman?

However, as of now, the group is operating as a foursome. On Friday, August 7th, Sophia announced she was stepping away from KATSEYE temporarily to focus on her mental health. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "It truly breaks my heart to have to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you." She continued: "Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first. I'm realizing that if I don't take care of my mind and body now, I won't be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long."

In a statement posted to the group's Weverse account, it was shared that Sophia had been advised to take "dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care to ensure a full recovery," according to Variety. The artist was absent from recent KATSEYE performances and media appearances, sitting out the group's July 30 performance at the Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa due to illness, and was absent from the KATSEYE: Wild Hearts documentary premiere on August 4 in Los Angeles. This isn't unfamiliar territory for KATSEYE. Manon has been on hiatus from the group for most of the year. Right after the Grammys, HYBE announced that Manon was taking an indefinite break from the band. "After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing," the company's statement read. The last time the group performed together as a group of six was on February 4, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In April, the group popped up at Coachella and debuted their single "Pinky Up," with Manon not present. During an interview with Allure in June, the group was asked about Manon. Sophia said, "Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it's not our place or anybody else's place to rush her… We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don't want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone… She really deserves that and the door is always open."

What Are the Tracks on Wild?

The Wild EP contains six tracks. Here is the tracklist: 1. "Pinky Up" (2:11) 2. "Animal" (2:38)

3. "Hootie Frutti" (2:16) 4. "Bel Air" (3:31) 5. "That Way" (2:54) 6. "Unloveu" (3:53) - Target exclusive bonus track “Unloveu” is one of the songs fans are excited about. The song was written by Lara and produced alongside Amy Allen and Ross Golan. Allen has written for superstars like Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber; Golan has worked with A-listers like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

What Is the Lead Single “Animal” About?

On July 24, 2026, KATSEYE dropped "Animal" as the lead single for Wild. The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran and produced by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin. How did Sheeran end up writing a song for KATSEYE? Turns out he set it up himself. He posted on his Instagram how he heard "Gnarly" in Mexico and reached out to the group directly. On IG, he said, "We've created 'Animal' together, go check it out gang and hope you all love it." On July 31, the group released the video, which was directed by Cody Critcheloe and features an appearance from actress Demi Moore, who appears as an authoritative, Miranda Priestly–style figure doling out style verdicts for the group. “Animal” might be the single but it’s not the first song we’ve heard. "Pinky Up" made its live debut at Coachella 2026 Weekend 1. It was also the first time they performed as a five member group. They also brought out HUNTR/X during the set to perform "Golden" from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.

What Physical Editions of Wild Are Available?

Complex is carrying the vinyl for Wild on the shop. It's available in a dope Precious Jade green wax. The release also features a gatefold jacket, a custom-designed inner sleeve, and two double-sided member photocards that showcase contrasting visuals from the "Wild World" and "Wild Heart" shoots. Retail is $29.99.

You can also buy the EP on CD or purchase KATSEYE trading cards, which is a new dope collaboration with ESCO.

Where Can I Watch the Wild Hearts Documentary?

KATSEYE's documentary, Wild Hearts, will hit theaters on August 12, 2026, two days before the EP hits streaming services. The documentary was directed by Nadia Hallgren, who has done documentaries about Michelle Obama and Victoria Beckham. This documentary features never-before-seen footage and fan videos from the EYEKONS community.