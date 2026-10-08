Karol G Praises Drake for Being 'So Good' at Singing in Spanish

She coached him to emphasize the "r" in "Rico" and called his performance "amazing."

Karol G has heaped some high praise on Drake, giving him an A+ for his Spanish fluency. The Latin pop singer was a guest on the Thursday (October 8) episode of Popcast, where she was asked about having to teach the five-time Grammy winner how to sing in Spanish on their "Ahí" collaboration. The song appears on Karol's sixth studio album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which was released in August.

"I love him singing in Spanish and he does it so good that when I presented the song to him, he was like, 'Should I do like a verse in English or something?'" Karol explained around the 51-minute mark of the video below. "And it was like, 'You should do it in Spanish. You sound so good in Spanish.'"

Karol also shared that she urged Drizzy to stress the 'r' in his pronunciation of 'Rico,' going on to call the Toronto rapper "amazing."